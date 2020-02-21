Just a couple of months into his tenure as the Ole Miss football head coach, Lane Kiffin is already leaving his recruiting mark.

In November of last year, Marc Britt committed to play his college football at Florida. The Early Signing Period came and went without the four-star 2020 prospect signing with the Gators. On National Signing Day earlier this month, Britt didn’t put his Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent with UF either.

A little over two weeks later, at a signing ceremony at his Miami high school, though, Britt confirmed that he had flipped his commitment to Ole Miss football.

Ole miss I’m on my way✍🏾 — Marc Britt(P6) (@marcbritt_P6) February 21, 2020

Ole Miss football has not yet confirmed Britt’s signing. Kiffin, though, has been retweeting reports of Britt’s flip on his personal Twitter account as well as the recruit’s own tweets.

Britt is a four-star 2020 recruit. Coming out of high school in Miami, he’s rated as the No. 44 player regardless of position in the state of Florida. 247Sports.com’s composite has him listed as the No. 9 athlete in the country. Only two signees in the Rebels’ class this year are rated higher than Britt.

At this point, it’s unclear whether Britt will start his collegiate career as a wide receiver or a defensive back.

Ole Miss football currently has the No. 34 recruiting class in the country. That would also be 12th in the 14-team SEC.