Brady Hoke‘s second first coaching staff with the San Diego State football program will have a familial feeling to it.

Thursday, San Diego State announced that Kyle Hoke has been hired as a defensive assistant for the Aztecs. Specifically, Kyle Hoke will coach SDSU’s safeties.

The newest assistant is the nephew of the first-year San Diego State football head coach. This will mark the younger Hoke’s second on-field job at the FBS level.

Kyle Hoke spent the 2019 season as the safeties coach at FCS Indiana State. The year before that, he manned the same position at Texas State.

In 2017, Hoke was the defensive coordinator at Div. III John Carroll. From 2015-16, Hoke was a graduate assistant at South Carolina. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Western Michigan (2012-13).

Kyle Hoke played his college football at Ball State. His head coach his true freshman season? His uncle, who then left for his first stint as the San Diego State football head coach.

In early January, Rocky Long stepped down as SDSU’s head coach. Hoke, the defensive line coach for the Aztecs in 2019, was immediately named as Long’s replacement.

During his first go-round at the Mountain West Conference school, Hoke posted a 13-12 record before leaving for the Michigan job.

San Diego State has won at least 10 games in four of the past five seasons, including 10 in 2019. Prior to that strecth, the Aztecs won double-digit games in a season just four times total in the program’s FBS history.