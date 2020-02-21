If you had Wake Forest football in the “Next FBS Team to be the Subject of a Portal Post,” pat yourself on the back. Or give yourself a cookie. Or both.

According to 247Sports.com, Mike Edwards is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. A Wake Forest football official subsequently confirmed the offensive lineman’s positioning in the portal.

The move shouldn’t come as a surprise as Edwards was medically disqualified late last year from playing again for Wake Forest football.

“If Edwards is unable to find a spot where he can be cleared to play, he’s welcome to continue his academic work at Wake Forest where he would be kept on scholarship,” the same website wrote. Should the rising redshirt sophomore lineman remain on scholarship at Wake, he wouldn’t count against the program’s 85-man limit.

Edwards was a three-star member of the Wake Forest football Class of 2018. The North Carolina native was the No. 18 recruit regardless of position in his home state. He was also the highest-rated signee in the Demon Deacons’ class that year.

As a true freshman, Edwards took a redshirt. Because of unspecified injuries, he didn’t play at all this past season.

Edwards is at least the third Wake Forest player to enter the portal since very late last year, including quarterback Jamie Newman. The school has also brought in a transfer from a Power Five school.

Wake is coming off an 8-5 record in its sixth season under Dave Clawson. The Demon Deacons’ 30 wins the past four is the program’s best four-year stretch since they won 33 games from 2006-09.