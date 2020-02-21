Wake Forest football
Highest-rated signee in Wake Forest’s 2018 recruiting class enters transfer portal

By John TaylorFeb 21, 2020, 7:07 AM EST
If you had Wake Forest football in the “Next FBS Team to be the Subject of a Portal Post,” pat yourself on the back. Or give yourself a cookie. Or both.

According to 247Sports.com, Mike Edwards is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. A Wake Forest football official subsequently confirmed the offensive lineman’s positioning in the portal.

The move shouldn’t come as a surprise as Edwards was medically disqualified late last year from playing again for Wake Forest football.

“If Edwards is unable to find a spot where he can be cleared to play, he’s welcome to continue his academic work at Wake Forest where he would be kept on scholarship,” the same website wrote. Should the rising redshirt sophomore lineman remain on scholarship at Wake, he wouldn’t count against the program’s 85-man limit.

Edwards was a three-star member of the Wake Forest football Class of 2018. The North Carolina native was the No. 18 recruit regardless of position in his home state. He was also the highest-rated signee in the Demon Deacons’ class that year.

As a true freshman, Edwards took a redshirt. Because of unspecified injuries, he didn’t play at all this past season.

Edwards is at least the third Wake Forest player to enter the portal since very late last year, including quarterback Jamie Newman. The school has also brought in a transfer from a Power Five school.

Wake is coming off an 8-5 record in its sixth season under Dave Clawson.  The Demon Deacons’ 30 wins the past four is the program’s best four-year stretch since they won 33 games from 2006-09.

Re-Buff’d? Eric Bieniemy reportedly pulls name from Colorado search

Colorado football
By John TaylorFeb 21, 2020, 9:58 AM EST
We don’t know yet who will be the next Colorado football head coach.  We do know (again), though, who it won’t be.

When Mel Tucker left for the Michigan State head job earlier this month, it triggered an unexpected coaching search at Colorado.  Current Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator and former Colorado football Eric Bieniemy was immediately considered the front-runner, although speculation of late had him staying in the NFL.

Overnight, Mike Klis of the NBC affiliate in Denver reported that Bieniemy “notified his alma mater Wednesday night he would no longer seek the job.” ESPN‘s Adam Schefter subsequently confirmed that Bieniemy has withdrawn his name from consideration.

Klis wrote that, “[a]lthough Bieniemy never formally interviewed for the CU head job, he and school officials stayed in contact either personally or through his agent, even while he and his family kept a long-scheduled, 5-day vacation.”

The 50-year-old Bieniemy was a running back with the Buffaloes in the late eighties, finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting his senior season.  He began his coaching career at his alma mater as running backs coach in 2001-02.  He returned to Colorado football in 2011-12 as offensive coordinator.

Since 2013, Bieniemy has been a member of the Chiefs coaching staff.

So, to where does Colorado football now turn?  Air Force’s Troy Calhoun has seemingly taken the front-runner mantle in some corners — he interviewed for the CU job this week — while former Arkansas and Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema is in the mix as well.  Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian also interviewed for the job this week.  Like Bieniemy, the former USC and Washington head coach has opted to remain in his current job.

Since being rebuffed by both Sarkisian and Bieniemy, it’s believed that Colorado has decided to expand its search for the next head football coach.  That, of course, would mean the search could drag on into next week.

Brady Hoke adds nephew to San Diego State coaching staff

San Diego State football
By John TaylorFeb 21, 2020, 8:48 AM EST
Brady Hoke‘s second first coaching staff with the San Diego State football program will have a familial feeling to it.

Thursday, San Diego State announced that Kyle Hoke has been hired as a defensive assistant for the Aztecs. Specifically, Kyle Hoke will coach SDSU’s safeties.

The newest assistant is the nephew of the first-year San Diego State football head coach. This will mark the younger Hoke’s second on-field job at the FBS level.

Kyle Hoke spent the 2019 season as the safeties coach at FCS Indiana State. The year before that, he manned the same position at Texas State.

In 2017, Hoke was the defensive coordinator at Div. III John Carroll. From 2015-16, Hoke was a graduate assistant at South Carolina. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Western Michigan (2012-13).

Kyle Hoke played his college football at Ball State. His head coach his true freshman season? His uncle, who then left for his first stint as the San Diego State football head coach.

In early January, Rocky Long stepped down as SDSU’s head coach. Hoke, the defensive line coach for the Aztecs in 2019, was immediately named as Long’s replacement.

During his first go-round at the Mountain West Conference school, Hoke posted a 13-12 record before leaving for the Michigan job.

San Diego State has won at least 10 games in four of the past five seasons, including 10 in 2019.  Prior to that strecth, the Aztecs won double-digit games in a season just four times total in the program’s FBS history.

Michigan State RB Connor Heyward reverses course, pulls name from transfer portal

Michigan State football
By John TaylorFeb 20, 2020, 10:50 PM EST
Mel Tucker appears to have picked up his second personnel win as the Michigan State football head coach.

In September of last year, running back Connor Heyward took the first step in leaving the Michigan State football team by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A little over four months later, after Mark Dantonio‘s abrupt retirement, Tucker took over in East Lansing.

On Twitter a week after Tucker came back to the Spartans, Heyward announced in a tweet that he has reversed course and will pull his name from the portal.  And, in his social-media missive, the running back credited Tucker for the personal reversal.

“After talking with [athletic director Bill] Beekman and Coach Tucker, I have decided to take my name out of the transfer portal and return to Michigan State University,” Heyward wrote. “It has been a long process, but I know this is home in my heart.

“I’m looking forward to what the future holds.  I can’t wait to get back to work with my brothers.

“Go Green!”

A three-star member of Michigan State’s 2017 recruiting class, Heyward was rated as the No. 72 player regardless of position in the state of Georgia.  In 2018, Heyward led MSU in rushing yards (529), rushing touchdowns (five), carries (118), all-purpose yards (1,065) and kick returns (13 for 287 yards; 22.1 avg.).  That year, he was named as a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation’s most versatile player.

This past season, Heyward ran for 79 yards on 24 carries.

All told, Heyward has ran for 618 yards and five touchdowns on 145 carries.  He’s also caught 43 passes for another 314 yards and two touchdowns.

Because he played in just four games in 2019, Heyward will be permitted to take a redshirt for last year.  That would make him a redshirt junior for the 2020 campaign and leave him with two years of eligibility to use.

USC officially replaces FCS school with San Jose State for 2021 game

USC football
By John TaylorFeb 20, 2020, 8:42 PM EST
USC football has officially returned itself to elite scheduling company.

In July of last year, USC football angered a sizable portion of its fan base as well as former players by announcing that it had scheduled a 2021 game against UC-Davis.  The Trojans had been one of three FBS programs that had never scheduled a game against an FCS team.

Wednesday, however, new athletic director Mike Bohn confirmed that the Trojans are on the verge of canceling that football game and replacing it with another.  Thursday night, USC football made it official as both they and San Jose State confirmed a Sept. 4, 2021, game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

San Jose State had originally been scheduled to face Georgia on that date.  Last week, however, UGA canceled the game in order to play Clemson in that season’s opener.  For that cancellation, San Jose State will receive $1.8 million from UGA.

“Facing USC in Los Angeles is a great opportunity for our student-athletes and fans,” SJSU athletic director Marie Tuite said in a statement. “Southern California is an important footprint for us in recruiting and we’re very excited to add this game to our 2021 football schedule.”

Tuite was also very complimentary of her UGA counterpart for his transparency throughout the process.

“I’d like to thank Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity for being transparent with us during the process,” said the AD. “I’ve experienced the atmosphere in Athens on gameday and it’s a special place. Maybe one day in the future the Spartans will make the trip.”

As for USC football, they officially rejoin Notre Dame and UCLA as the only FBS schools that have never played a game against an FCS team.  They are, however, in denial about never having scheduled an FCS school.

Be that as it may, USC will pay UC-Davis $750,000 for the game-that-was-never-scheduled-but-actually-was.

USC and San Jose State have met four times previously, with the Trojans winning all four of those matchups.  The two schools are also scheduled to play in 2024.