Texas nearly doubled OC Mike Yurcich’s salary to lure him from Ohio State

Everything’s bigger in the state of Texas and that includes more than a few football contracts as well.

As noted by the Austin American Statesman’s Brain Davis, school regents in Austin are set to approve a slate of new contracts for Longhorns staff members following a number of changes made by Tom Herman this offseason. Among the biggest moves the embattled head coach made was undoubtedly saying goodbye to OC Tim Beck and eventually bringing in Mike Yurcich from Ohio State.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said in the wake of the move at the time that he didn’t want to lose Yurcich but that the money was a significant factor. We’ll say.

It seems that UT will pay Yurcich $1.7 million over the next three seasons as part of his deal — roughly doubling what he was making at OSU. That was already a robust $950,000 in Columbus — among the top 30 coaches in the country in 2019 as is according to USA Today.

That will make Yurcich, at least temporarily, the highest paid offensive coordinator in the country in 2020. Clemson OC Tony Elliott has a larger overall deal and will see his annual salary jump higher in 2021. Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian is expected to receive an amount bigger than either in the weeks ahead after agreeing to stay in Tuscaloosa and not become the head coach at Colorado.

Still, that’s quite the exclusive club Yurcich is joining just a few years removed from him coaching in the Division II ranks before he joined Big 12 rival Oklahoma State in 2013.

Interestingly, despite the massive salary Texas is paying, the school isn’t actually spending any more on their two new coordinators in 2020 than they did in 2019. Ex-DC Todd Orlando made roughly $1.7 million and Beck’s $800,000 salary is almost exactly what Chris Ash (who is also getting millions from Rutgers) will be taking home to run the Horns defense.

Other assistants who recently joined the staff are set to see some six-figure pay raises so it’s not all even from last year to this one.

If there’s any athletic department in the country who doesn’t bat an eye over it all though, it’s Texas.