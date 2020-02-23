David Cutcliffe‘s Duke football coaching staff is whole once again.
Friday, the Blue Devils announced the hiring of Chris Hampton as part of Cutcliffe’s 10-man on-field staff. Hampton will serve as the ACC program’s cornerbacks coach.
The newest assistant will replace Derek Jones, who left Duke earlier this month after a dozen seasons to take over as secondary coach/co-defensive coordinator/associate head coach at Texas Tech.
“We are excited for Coach Hampton to join us here at Duke,” the Duke football head coach said in a statement. “His experience both as a student-athlete and coach will pay immediate dividends within our program. Coach Hampton has earned the respect of many coaches and administrators within the coaching industry and I’m confident he will make a smooth transition into our defensive staff room.”
Hampton spent the past four seasons as the defensive backs/secondary coach at Tulane. That was Hampton’s first on-field job at the FBS level.
The opportunity with the Blue Devil will, obviously, serve as Hampton’s first on-field role at a Power Five school.
“I’m both honored and excited to be joining the Duke football family,” the newest Duke football assistant said in his statement. “I’m extremely thankful that Coach Cutcliffe has given me this opportunity and I’m looking forward to learning under him. I can’t wait to get to work with our current players as well start recruiting future Blue Devils.”
During his coaching career, Hampton has also served in stops at:
- Arkansas State, 2008 (graduate assistant)
- Georgia Tech, 2009-10 (graduate assistant)
- Central Arkansas, 2011 (safeties coach)
- McNeese State, 2012-15 (defensive backs coach)