Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot arrested in domestic violence incident

Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot was arrested late Saturday night in connection to an ugly alleged domestic violence incident.
According to the Indianapolis Star, Bloomington police picked up the redshirt sophomore on multiple charges and he will remain in a local jail for at least 24 hours as a result.
Some of the details of the incident in question are quite awful. Per the Star:
A Bloomington Police Department news release says Hendershot went to a former girlfriend’s apartment in the 2300 block of South Brandon Court and entered the apartment without permission, accusing the woman of infidelity. He reportedly took her cellphone from her to look at calls and texts and when she tried to retrieve the phone, Hendershot — who is 6-4 — “grabbed her by the neck and shoved her against the wall.”
She said Hendershot threw her phone into the kitchen as he left the apartment, breaking the screen. She called 911, and police then went to Hendershot’s residence and arrested him there.
Hendershot was eventually charged with felony residential entry, domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion.
The school released a short statement in response to the paper’s inquiry about the tight end.
“Indiana University Athletics is aware of the arrest of redshirt sophomore Peyton Hendershot,” a department spokesperson said. “IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal and administrative processes, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants.”
While they didn’t confirm that he was suspended from the team, that is an action that appears likely in the coming days.
Hendershot was a big part of the Hoosiers’ passing game last season. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and set school records for receptions and yards by a tight end. Now his future at the program seems very much in doubt going forward in the wake of this alleged domestic violence incident.