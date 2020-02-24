A member of the Colorado State football program is the latest to prove that kickers are indeed real players. At least when it comes to the ability to trip up off the field, that is.

According to The Coloradoan, Cayden Camper was arrested early Sunday morning on one count of suspicion of drunken driving or driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs. The charge the 19-year-old kicker is facing is a misdemeanor.

Other than the arrest stemmed from a traffic stop initiated by a Fort Collins police officer at 1:11 a.m. local time, no details have been released.

A Colorado State football official stated that the program is “aware of the situation and are currently gathering more information.”

Serving as the Rams’ primary placekicker as a true freshman in 2019, Camper made all 18 point-after attempts and 7-of-13 field-goal tries. He made a career-long 50-yard attempt in a November game against UNLV.

While Camper was CSU’s primary kicker this past campaign, he’s not the only option at the position. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Maxwell Poduska was also 18-of-18 on extra-point tries and 5-of-7 on his field-goal attempts. The Fort Collins native attempted a kick in five games this past season.

The 6-5, 205-pound Camper is a walk-on with the Colorado State football team. Obviously, this off-field incident won’t help his hopes of earning a scholarship.

This is the first known off-field situation facing Steve Addazio since he was hired in mid-December.