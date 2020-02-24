Getty Images

Ole Miss QB John Rhys Plumlee, RB Jerrion Early also starting for Rebels’ baseball team

By Zach BarnettFeb 24, 2020, 1:51 PM EST
John Rhys Plumlee and Jerrion Early were two of the best athletes on Ole Miss’s football team in 2019. The pair, both true freshmen, led the club in rushing; Plumlee rushed for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns while also throwing for 910 yards and four touchdowns, and Early ran for 722 yards and six scores on nearly seven yards per carry.

But it’s actually an understatement to limit the backfield mates’ athletic ability to just the football team. They’re two of the best athletes at the school, period.

The Rebels’ baseball team, ranked No. 13 in the country by Baseball America, is off to a 6-1 start with both Plumlee and Early contributing.

Early, a 31st round selection by the Arizona Diamondbacks out of Jackson Prep in Walnut Grove, Miss., has appeared in five games with three starts at center field. He’s 1-of-8 with four walks, three runs scored and three stolen bases in as many attempts.

Plumlee has appeared in four games to date, starting Saturday’s win over Xavier in left field. He’s struggled at the plate thus far, going 0-for-7 with five strikeouts, though he has scored one run and stole a base in his only attempt.

The Hattiesburg native is not only juggling college classes while playing two sports, but he’s also in the midst of a quarterback battle with fellow rising sophomore Matt Corral while learning a new offense under new head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

Both players are giving it a go on the diamond, but their new head coach has made it clear where their bread is buttered.

“We want that to be (Plumlee’s) first priority, because if you’re going to be in something, I just think you go with it, and whatever time he has left he’ll come to us,” Kiffin told OM Spirit.

“I talked about it with baseball…let’s see how it goes,. They’re (Plumlee and Ealy) all in right now on baseball, and then let’ see. If they’re having a significant role, they’ll stay in there. If they’re not, then they’ll probably come back and do more football,” said Kiffin.

Alabama strength coach Scott Cochran leaving Tide for new on-field coaching role at Georgia

By Kevin McGuireFeb 24, 2020, 3:44 PM EST
One of Alabama’s most recognized sideline personalities appears to be heading to another SEC program. Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran, a man whose identity has become as well known as any strength coach can possibly be over the last few years, is reportedly heading to Georgia to take on a brand new role.

There have been many reasons for Alabama’s overall success with Nick Saban as the head coach. Having Cochran on his staff has certainly been one of the key reasons because he has been recognized as one of the nation’s top strength and conditioning coach (he’s won the award for top strength coach twice). And it may not be much of a coincidence that Cochran has been one of the only assistants on the staff for each of Saban’s national championship seasons between Alabama and LSU. His voice and energy seen on the field in warmups and on the sidelines has become a draw for television cameras in more recent years and he has been one of the leaders in the movement to recognize more strength and conditioning coaches during gamedays.

It should come as little surprise Cochran would be an attractive option for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, a former Alabama defensive coordinator who worked alongside Cochran in Tuscaloosa. What role Cochran will be taking on remains to be confirmed, however, as reports say he will not be Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach. That role is currently held by Scott Sinclair in Athens.

No matter what role Cochran takes at Georgia, and how that ultimately pans out for the Bulldogs, this is a notable loss for Saban and Alabama. Granted, Alabama should be able to find a more-than-qualified strength and conditioning coach to take over the very lucrative (and high-paying) job, so it’s not like this will turn Alabama football into a doormat (much to the dismay of Alabama haters around the SEC and beyond).

Utah WR Terrell Perriman now up to eight felony charges, dismissed from program

By Zach BarnettFeb 24, 2020, 11:12 AM EST
Utah wide receiver Terrell Perriman was already in serious trouble in late January when he was charged with allegedly raping and kidnapping a 17-year-old girl.

But his count of two felony charges has now grown to six, according to KSL, as Salt Lake County prosecutors are now charging him with three counts of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, burglary, forcible sexual abuse and aggravated kidnapping.

According to KSL, witnesses saw Perriman force his way into a woman’s residence in the fall of 2018, when he allegedly forced her to perform a sex act on him. A month later, the victim says he forced his way into her apartment and again forced her to perform a sex act on him.

Then, in January, Perriman texted a woman to come to his residence, where he forcibly removed her leggings and raped her. He was arrested for that alleged rape two days later.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham announced Friday that Perriman has been dismissed from the team.

“He was suspended indefinitely when we initially became aware of the incident that led to his arrest,” Whittingham said in a statement. “At that time we said we would monitor the situation as it moved through the legal process. Today we were made aware of additional charges that led to our decision to dismiss him.

“Because of the ongoing legal process, and with Terrell no longer a part of our program, we will have no further comments regarding the situation.”

A Florida product, Perriman was a bit player for the Utes. After redshirting in 2018, Perriman appeared in 10 games for the Pac-12 South champions, primarily on special teams. He amassed two catches for nine yards and one rush for five in the Alamo Bowl, his last game as a Ute.

 

Colorado State kicker Cayden Camper charged with suspicion of DUI

By John TaylorFeb 24, 2020, 9:11 AM EST
A member of the Colorado State football program is the latest to prove that kickers are indeed real players. At least when it comes to the ability to trip up off the field, that is.

According to The Coloradoan, Cayden Camper was arrested early Sunday morning on one count of suspicion of drunken driving or driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs. The charge the 19-year-old kicker is facing is a misdemeanor.

Other than the arrest stemmed from a traffic stop initiated by a Fort Collins police officer at 1:11 a.m. local time, no details have been released.

A Colorado State football official stated that the program is “aware of the situation and are currently gathering more information.”

Serving as the Rams’ primary placekicker as a true freshman in 2019, Camper made all 18 point-after attempts and 7-of-13 field-goal tries. He made a career-long 50-yard attempt in a November game against UNLV.

While Camper was CSU’s primary kicker this past campaign, he’s not the only option at the position.  As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Maxwell Poduska was also 18-of-18 on extra-point tries and 5-of-7 on his field-goal attempts.  The Fort Collins native attempted a kick in five games this past season.

The 6-5, 205-pound Camper is a walk-on with the Colorado State football team. Obviously, this off-field incident won’t help his hopes of earning a scholarship.

This is the first known off-field situation facing Steve Addazio since he was hired in mid-December.

Duke hires Chris Hampton as CBs coach

By John TaylorFeb 23, 2020, 11:11 PM EST
David Cutcliffe‘s Duke football coaching staff is whole once again.

Friday, the Blue Devils announced the hiring of Chris Hampton as part of Cutcliffe’s 10-man on-field staff. Hampton will serve as the ACC program’s cornerbacks coach.

The newest assistant will replace Derek Jones, who left Duke earlier this month after a dozen seasons to take over as secondary coach/co-defensive coordinator/associate head coach at Texas Tech.

“We are excited for Coach Hampton to join us here at Duke,” the Duke football head coach said in a statement. “His experience both as a student-athlete and coach will pay immediate dividends within our program. Coach Hampton has earned the respect of many coaches and administrators within the coaching industry and I’m confident he will make a smooth transition into our defensive staff room.”

Hampton spent the past four seasons as the defensive backs/secondary coach at Tulane. That was Hampton’s first on-field job at the FBS level.

The opportunity with the Blue Devil will, obviously, serve as Hampton’s first on-field role at a Power Five school.

“I’m both honored and excited to be joining the Duke football family,” the newest Duke football assistant said in his statement. “I’m extremely thankful that Coach Cutcliffe has given me this opportunity and I’m looking forward to learning under him. I can’t wait to get to work with our current players as well start recruiting future Blue Devils.”

During his coaching career, Hampton has also served in stops at:

  • Arkansas State, 2008 (graduate assistant)
  • Georgia Tech, 2009-10 (graduate assistant)
  • Central Arkansas, 2011 (safeties coach)
  • McNeese State, 2012-15 (defensive backs coach)