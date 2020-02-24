Utah WR Terrell Perriman now up to eight felony charges, dismissed from program

Utah wide receiver Terrell Perriman was already in serious trouble in late January when he was charged with allegedly raping and kidnapping a 17-year-old girl.

But his count of two felony charges has now grown to six, according to KSL, as Salt Lake County prosecutors are now charging him with three counts of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, burglary, forcible sexual abuse and aggravated kidnapping.

According to KSL, witnesses saw Perriman force his way into a woman’s residence in the fall of 2018, when he allegedly forced her to perform a sex act on him. A month later, the victim says he forced his way into her apartment and again forced her to perform a sex act on him.

Then, in January, Perriman texted a woman to come to his residence, where he forcibly removed her leggings and raped her. He was arrested for that alleged rape two days later.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham announced Friday that Perriman has been dismissed from the team.

“He was suspended indefinitely when we initially became aware of the incident that led to his arrest,” Whittingham said in a statement. “At that time we said we would monitor the situation as it moved through the legal process. Today we were made aware of additional charges that led to our decision to dismiss him.

“Because of the ongoing legal process, and with Terrell no longer a part of our program, we will have no further comments regarding the situation.”

A Florida product, Perriman was a bit player for the Utes. After redshirting in 2018, Perriman appeared in 10 games for the Pac-12 South champions, primarily on special teams. He amassed two catches for nine yards and one rush for five in the Alamo Bowl, his last game as a Ute.