College football spring games? Certainly. Ready to watch? Probably (thanks to this spring football games schedule).

With the 2019 season fading into the rearview mirror, our attention has now turned to the 2020 campaign that, for now, seems far out on the horizon. One of the first big steps in getting to next season, of course, is spring practice. In most cases, those 15 spring practice sessions will culminate in some semblance of a spring game.

Below is a list of those college football spring games, complete with dates, times (Eastern) and, when appropriate, the television station on which they will be broadcast,

As of the initial posting, not all of the college football spring games and their dates have been released. Some details, including times, are still to be determined as well.

This post will be updated as necessary throughout the next two months.

(Writer’s note: If any schools or fans of schools notice we’re missing already-available information, please shoot me the particulars at John.Taylor AT nbcuni.com)

March games

MARCH 5

Coastal Carolina, (other details to be determined)

MARCH 19

Arkansas State, 7:00 p.m.

MARCH 21

Charlotte, (other details to be determined)

San Diego State, 2:00 p.m.

MARCH 28

Western Michigan, (other details to be determined)

Tulane, 11:00 a.m.

San Jose State, 5:00 p.m.

Arizona State, 10:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Arizona)

April games

APRIL 3

Rice, (other details to be determined)

Buffalo, 3:00 p.m.

FIU, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia State, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt, 8:00 p.m.

APRIL 4

Temple, (other details to be determined)

Troy, (other details to be determined)

Minnesota, noon

North Carolina State, 12:30 p.m.

Tulsa, 12:30 p.m.

South Carolina, 1:00 p.m. (SEC Network+)

UAB, 1:00 p.m.

Purdue, 2:00 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Clemson, 2:30 p.m.

UCF, 2:30 p.m.

Wake Forest, 3:00 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe, 7:00 p.m.

Arizona, 8:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Arizona)

APRIL 9

Louisiana, (other details to be determined)

APRIL 10

Georgia Tech, (other details to be determined)

Cincinnati, 6:00

Texas Tech, 7:00 p.m.

APRIL 11

Cal, (other details to be determined)

Pitt, (ACC Network) (time to be determined)

Kentucky, noon (SEC Network+)

Ohio State, noon (Big Ten Network)

Mississippi State, 12:30 p.m.

Kent State, 1:00 p.m.

Utah, 1:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Mountain)

Auburn, 2:00 p.m.

Missouri, 2:00 p.m.

Eastern Michigan, 3:00 p.m.

USC, 3:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Los Angeles)

Stanford, 4:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Bay Area)

Boise State, 5:30 p.m.

APRIL 17

Army, (other details to be determined)

Memphis, (other details to be determined)

Indiana, 7:00 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

APRIL 18

Ball State, (other details to be determined)

Baylor, (other details to be determined)

Florida, (other details to be determined)

Florida Atlantic, (other details to be determined)

Georgia, (other details to be determined)

Kansas, (other details to be determined)

Louisiana Tech, (other details to be determined)

LSU, (other details to be determined)

Oklahoma, (other details to be determined)

Texas A&M, (other details to be determined)

UCLA, (other details to be determined)

USF, (other details to be determined)

UTSA, (other details to be determined)

Akron, noon

Bowling Green, noon

Michigan, noon

SMU, noon

Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Network)

West Virginia, 1:00 p.m.

Miami of Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Penn State, 1:30 p.m. (FS1)

Alabama, 2:00 p.m.

Middle Tennessee State, 2:00 p.m.

Nebraska, 2:00 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

North Carolina, 3:00 p.m. (ACC Network)

Old Dominion, 3:00 p.m.

Oregon State, 3:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Oregon)

Western Kentucky, 3:00 pm.

Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan State, 4 p.m.

Tennessee, 4:00 p.m.

Florida State, 5:00 p.m.

Oregon, 5:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Oregon)

Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 25

Arkansas, (other details to be determined)

Nevada, (other details to be determined)

Texas, (other details to be determined)

UMass, (other details to be determined)

Southern Miss, 1:00 p.m.

Marshall, 2:00 p.m.

Colorado, 3:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Mountain)

Washington State, 3:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Washington)

Rutgers, 4:00 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Washington, 6:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Washington)