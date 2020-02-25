The pause button has been hit on the recent Michigan football tradition stared under Jim Harbaugh.

In 2017, Harbaugh and the Wolverines traveled to Italy as part of its spring football practice. The following year, the program went to France. This past year, it was South Africa that was the program’s spring destination.

This year, Michigan football had been expected to take another trip abroad. That destination had yet to be determined. As it turns out, a determination won’t be necessary as, due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak, U-M has decided to nix its 2020 plans for the team to travel abroad.

“The football team will not be taking an international trip this spring due to the health concerns around the world, most notably coronavirus,” a Michigan football spokesperson stated. “In lieu of traveling abroad, as the team has done the last three years, the players are expected to participate in community projects in the Ann Arbor area,” the Detroit Free Press wrote.

And for those unfamiliar with the coronavirus? From NBC News: