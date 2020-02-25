Tulsa, Army ink 4-game series to begin in 2025

As an independent, scheduling is a never-ending battle for Army, and the Black Knights scored a victory on Tuesday.

Tulsa announced it has agreed to a 4-game series with West Point, beginning in 2025. The series will begin Sept. 13, 2025 at Michie Stadium, then head to Tulsa on Sept. 19, 2026. The series will move later in the fall for the return trip to West Point — Nov. 13, 2027 — and then wrap up Oct. 21, 2028 at Tulsa’s Chapman Stadium.

The programs have met just once previously, a 49-39 Golden Hurricane victory on Nov. 17, 2007 at West Point.

Tulsa has two games on the slate already for each of the four seasons: at Oklahoma State and vs. Louisiana Tech in 2025; vs. Oklahoma State and at Arkansas in ’26; vs. Arkansas and at Oklahoma State in ’27; and then at Louisiana-Lafayette and home against Oklahoma State in 2028.

Army now has 10 games on the docket for 2025 and ’26, seven for 2027 and eight for 2028.