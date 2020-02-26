Air Force quietly gives Troy Calhoun new six year contract

Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun re-upped with his current school before flirting with another right down the road.

That’s one takeaway from the latest Colorado Springs Gazette report on the Falcons’ current coach. The paper confirmed the school had signed Calhoun to a new six year contract… just days before he proceeded to interview for the sudden opening at Colorado.

The Buffs were in the market after Mel Tucker left for Michigan State on Feb. 12. The position was eventually filled by Karl Dorrell just over a week later.

Still, the program confirmed that Calhoun did in fact interview for the gig in Boulder — something he rather bizarrely denied to reporters after a spring practice.

“We have not made adjustments to the contract that we signed on Feb. 3,” Air Force AD Nathan Pine added. “We made increased commitments on both sides early on and wanted to get out ahead of this.”

Though it’s a military academy, Falcons athletics were shifted behind a private foundation in recent years so details of the new football contract were not made public. Pine added that an increased buyout is part of it and that the assistant salary pool has been bumped up as well.

Calhoun has been in charge at his alma mater since 2007 and capped off an 11-2 campaign last season with a Cheez-It Bowl victory over Washington State.