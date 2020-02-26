One former member of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program has received some unexpected positive news.

In January, Jerome Ford announced that he would be transferring away from the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. A week later, the running back confirmed via Twitter that he would be transferring to Cincinnati to continue his collegiate playing career.

It was initially thought that Ford would be forced to sit out the 2020 season. Instead, it’s now being reported that Ford has been granted a waiver for immediate eligibility. Because of the waiver, Ford will have three seasons of eligibility he can starting using this coming campaign.

Former 4 star Alabama transfer RB Jerome Ford has been granted a waiver and will be eligible immediately for Cincinnati. 3 years to play 3. #Bearcats — Chad Brendel (@ChadBrendel) February 25, 2020

Ford was a four-star member of the Alabama Crimson Tide football 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 12 all-purpose back in the country. The Florida product took a redshirt as a true freshman.

This past season, and because of suspensions ahead of him on the depth chart, Ford started the 2019 opener against Duke. After that, he appeared in just three games the rest of the year. He finished his redshirt freshman season with 114 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

Ford will be counted on to help replace the production lost when Michael Warren announced in January that he would be leaving early for the NFL draft. This past season, Warren led the Bearcats with 1,265 yards and 14 touchdowns.