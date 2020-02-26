Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Bowling Green football team has abruptly and unexpectedly lost a key piece of its offensive line.

On Instagram earlier this week, Caleb Bright announced that he has been forced to permanently step away from the game of football. The rising fifth-year senior offensive lineman didn’t state what specific medical concerns triggered his decision to retire. This past season, though, Bright dealt with concussions. After the season was over, he underwent shoulder surgery.

Below is Bright’s heartfelt social-media missive, in the form of a letter to the sport:

Dear Football, I’ve given you everything I could. Countless hospital visits, psychologist visits, and doctor visits have made me realize how much bigger life is than you. That is why it’s time. It’s time for us to go our separate ways. This is the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make, but it’s the right decision for my mental and physical health. Thank you for the memories, lifelong friendships, and for always being there for me. Once a Falcon. Always a Falcon.

Bright was the starting left tackle for Bowling Green football in 2019. The previous two seasons, the Iowa native started a combined 13 games. Four of those starts came at center in 2018, three at guard the same season.

Bright is the second FBS player this week to leave the sport due to medical concerns. Monday, Wisconsin fifth-year senior tight end Luke Benzschawel announced that, after his fourth knee surgery, “my doctors and I have decided that the time has come for me to step away from the game.”