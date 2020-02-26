Kirby Smart and Georgia football, you’re next up on the growing list of schools forced to deal with an off-field issue.
Very late Tuesday night, Devonte Wyatt was arrested by officers from the Clarke County Sherriff’s Office on three misdemeanor charges following a verbal altercation with a female in which he has a relationship. The rising senior defensive lineman is facing one count each of family violence, criminal trespass and damage to property.
The alleged altercation actually occurred last Friday. A warrant for Wyatt’s arrest was issued Monday.
From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
According to the UGA Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at 3:12 p.m. last Friday at McWhorter Hall after a report of a male and female fighting. When the officers arrived, individuals matching the description of those fighting were walking out of the building. The report states that Wyatt was identified as one of the parties involved and he was later stopped walking through the lobby of the building.
According to the reporting officer, it was learned there was a verbal altercation between the parties. Wyatt allegedly kicked the female’s door “multiple times from the hallway, damaging the door and forcing it open.”
The report also states that Wyatt lived with the female, on and off, which led to the incident being classified as a “Family Violence” incident.
The Georgia football program is aware of the incident.
“I’m disappointed in the misconduct that is outlined in the incident report,” the Georgia football coach said in a statement. “This is not indicative of the behavior we expect from our student-athletes who represent the University of Georgia and our football program. We will address it internally in the appropriate way.”
Wyatt, who will be one of nine returning defensive starters for Georgia football this coming season, was second on the Bulldogs in quarterback hits last year with 27.
The Bowling Green football team has abruptly and unexpectedly lost a key piece of its offensive line.
On Instagram earlier this week, Caleb Bright announced that he has been forced to permanently step away from the game of football. The rising fifth-year senior offensive lineman didn’t state what specific medical concerns triggered his decision to retire. This past season, though, Bright dealt with concussions. After the season was over, he underwent shoulder surgery.
Below is Bright’s heartfelt social-media missive, in the form of a letter to the sport:
Dear Football,
I’ve given you everything I could.
Countless hospital visits, psychologist visits, and doctor visits have made me realize how much bigger life is than you.
That is why it’s time.
It’s time for us to go our separate ways.
This is the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make, but it’s the right decision for my mental and physical health.
Thank you for the memories, lifelong friendships, and for always being there for me.
Once a Falcon. Always a Falcon.
Bright was the starting left tackle for Bowling Green football in 2019. The previous two seasons, the Iowa native started a combined 13 games. Four of those starts came at center in 2018, three at guard the same season.
Bright is the second FBS player this week to leave the sport due to medical concerns. Monday, Wisconsin fifth-year senior tight end Luke Benzschawel announced that, after his fourth knee surgery, “my doctors and I have decided that the time has come for me to step away from the game.”
In filling a hole on his Vanderbilt football coaching staff, Derek Mason turned to an assistant with extensive experience in the SEC.
Tuesday, Vandy announced the addition of Tony Ball to Mason’s on-field staff. Moving forward, Ball will serve as the Commodores’ wide receiver.
Ball will replace Aaron Moorehead, who left for a job with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.
As previously noted, Ball certainly has a deep history in the conference to which he’s coming. From 2006-14, he was the wide receivers coach (2009-14) and running backs coach (2006-08) at Georgia. In 2015, he was Les Miles’ receivers coach at LSU.
His other Power Five experience came as receivers coach at Virginia Tech from 1998-05.
“Tony Ball is a quality man who brings a wealth of experience and coaching success to our staff. We’ve attracted one of the nation’s top receivers coaches in Tony,” the Vanderbilt football head coach said in a statement. “Tony has been part of several successful programs, including Georgia, LSU and Virginia Tech. With Tony, we are getting a coach with a long track record of bringing the best out in his student-athletes.”
This past season, Ball served as the receivers coach and passing-game coordinator at UT-San Antonio. The two years prior to that, he was Louisiana Tech’s running backs coach.
Vanderbilt football is coming off a 3-9 season, its worst record since posting the same mark in Mason’s first season in 2014. In November of last year, athletic director Malcolm Turner confirmed Mason would be returning for the 2020 season. Three months later, Turner abruptly resigned his post.
Arkansas will host Louisiana Tech on Nov. 23, 2024, the programs announced Tuesday.
The game will be at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
The meeting will be the fifth between the border neighbors. Arkansas has won the previous four, most recently taking a 21-20 decision in Fayetteville in 2016. The programs’ first meeting came in Ruston way back in 1901, a 16-0 Hogs victory. The two in-between meetings, in 1996 and ’97, both came in Little Rock.
The game completes Arkansas’s 2024 non-conference schedule. The Razorbacks previously arranged an Aug. 31 home date with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a Sept. 7 visit to Oklahoma State and a Sept. 14 home game with Kent State.
Louisiana Tech still has one blank slate for the 2024 campaign. The Bulldogs are slated to visit NC State on Sept. 7 and host Tulsa two weeks after that.
As an independent, scheduling is a never-ending battle for Army, and the Black Knights scored a victory on Tuesday.
Tulsa announced it has agreed to a 4-game series with West Point, beginning in 2025. The series will begin Sept. 13, 2025 at Michie Stadium, then head to Tulsa on Sept. 19, 2026. The series will move later in the fall for the return trip to West Point — Nov. 13, 2027 — and then wrap up Oct. 21, 2028 at Tulsa’s Chapman Stadium.
The programs have met just once previously, a 49-39 Golden Hurricane victory on Nov. 17, 2007 at West Point.
Tulsa has two games on the slate already for each of the four seasons: at Oklahoma State and vs. Louisiana Tech in 2025; vs. Oklahoma State and at Arkansas in ’26; vs. Arkansas and at Oklahoma State in ’27; and then at Louisiana-Lafayette and home against Oklahoma State in 2028.
Army now has 10 games on the docket for 2025 and ’26, seven for 2027 and eight for 2028.