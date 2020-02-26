Kirby Smart and Georgia football, you’re next up on the growing list of schools forced to deal with an off-field issue.

Very late Tuesday night, Devonte Wyatt was arrested by officers from the Clarke County Sherriff’s Office on three misdemeanor charges following a verbal altercation with a female in which he has a relationship. The rising senior defensive lineman is facing one count each of family violence, criminal trespass and damage to property.

The alleged altercation actually occurred last Friday. A warrant for Wyatt’s arrest was issued Monday.

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

According to the UGA Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at 3:12 p.m. last Friday at McWhorter Hall after a report of a male and female fighting. When the officers arrived, individuals matching the description of those fighting were walking out of the building. The report states that Wyatt was identified as one of the parties involved and he was later stopped walking through the lobby of the building. According to the reporting officer, it was learned there was a verbal altercation between the parties. Wyatt allegedly kicked the female’s door “multiple times from the hallway, damaging the door and forcing it open.” The report also states that Wyatt lived with the female, on and off, which led to the incident being classified as a “Family Violence” incident.

The Georgia football program is aware of the incident.

“I’m disappointed in the misconduct that is outlined in the incident report,” the Georgia football coach said in a statement. “This is not indicative of the behavior we expect from our student-athletes who represent the University of Georgia and our football program. We will address it internally in the appropriate way.”

Wyatt, who will be one of nine returning defensive starters for Georgia football this coming season, was second on the Bulldogs in quarterback hits last year with 27.