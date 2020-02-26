Fire up those calendars, the MAC has officially unleashed the 2020 football schedule. Indeed, #MACtion is here for all to see.
The conference announced dates and times for the upcoming campaign involving their football teams on Wednesday afternoon. You can find the entire slate here.
Among the many highlights for the league is that this upcoming season will serve as a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the MAC. While some specific festivities will be made public later on, it will nevertheless be a year-long nod to history for those in the Midwest.
Just as important to fans of teams in the conference? The football games themselves, which will be broadcasted across a variety of networks. This includes ESPN2, ESPNU and CBS Sports Network on the broadcast side. ESPN3/ESPN+ will handle things on the streaming side.
It wouldn’t be the MAC without mid-week games late this fall either. This year there will be 14 on tap in the month of November alone. Several more also dot the landscape to kick off 2020 in September as well.
In the non-conference portion, the MAC will again have a gauntlet to fight through. Teams will face a Big Ten opponent 11 times and travel to the SEC four times. In addition, the MAC will play four ACC programs, Notre Dame, BYU and plenty of other Group of Five teams.
Defending 2019 champion Miami (OH) open their season at Pitt and begins conference play at Akron on Sept. 26. Also keep an eye for the Redhawks’ home game against rival Ohio as key to the East Division race. The West side of the bracket could come down to a key Western Michigan-Central Michigan tilt on Oct. 17.
Either way, all roads lead to Detroit as the MAC title game returns to Ford Field again. While a time hasn’t been announced, it will be held on either Friday, Dec. 4 or Saturday, Dec. 5.
Will Muschamp sees college football headed toward XFL-style kickoff
College football could meet the XFL between the lines.
No, not one league against the sport filled with amateur athletes but rather one adopting the other’s rules. Well, at least according to one coach.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said that he can see CFB adopting what the XFL is doing with kickoffs as a way of making things safer for players.
“I think the (XFL)kickoff may be where we’re headed. I think it’s an interesting new approach,” Muschamp said, according to The Athletic. “It keeps the kickoff in the game and eliminates some of the collisions we are worried about.”
For those not familiar with what the startup spring football league does, the kicker is situated at the 30 yard line. His coverage unit is on the opposing 35 yard line while the return team is mostly lined up at their 30 yard line (yes five yards across from each other). Players can’t move until the ball is received by the return man who is back deep.
The current CFB rule has the kicker at the 35 yard line and a standard return setup of players running full speed down the field. Recent tweaks implemented by the NCAA have resulted in fair catches for touchbacks and the elimination of the wedge among other things designed to make things safer and reduce the risk of concussions for players.
The XFL just takes things a few steps further than that. As you can see in the clip above, that doesn’t rule out returns for touchdowns either.
It does however rule out surprise onside kicks. That is certainly a big adjustment for some but given how few of them actually succeed at any level (and combined with the #collegekickers aspect), perhaps not as impactful as it’s made out to be.
Could college eventually alter their rules to match the XFL?
Only time will tell but everybody from the NCAA to the conferences themselves have been pushing player safety quite hard in recent years so it wouldn’t surprise anybody if tweaks eventually get made to one of the more dangerous plays in the game.
Air Force quietly gave Troy Calhoun new six year contract
Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun re-upped with his current school before flirting with another right down the road.
That’s one takeaway from the latest Colorado Springs Gazette report on the Falcons’ current coach. The paper confirmed the school had signed Calhoun to a new six year contract… just days before he proceeded to interview for the sudden opening at Colorado.
Still, the program confirmed that Calhoun did in fact interview for the gig in Boulder — something he rather bizarrely denied to reporters after a spring practice.
“We have not made adjustments to the contract that we signed on Feb. 3,” Air Force AD Nathan Pine added. “We made increased commitments on both sides early on and wanted to get out ahead of this.”
Though it’s a military academy, Falcons athletics were shifted behind a private foundation in recent years so details of the new football contract were not made public. Pine added that an increased buyout is part of it and that the assistant salary pool has been bumped up as well.
Calhoun has been in charge at his alma mater since 2007 and capped off an 11-2 campaign last season with a Cheez-It Bowl victory over Washington State.
Safety TreSean Smith tweets decision to transfer from Louisville
A decision to enter does not necessarily mean that a player will leave his current program. What it does mean is that any school can contact that player without receiving permission from his current team.
Conversely, the university can strip the player of his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.
Smith was a three-star member of the Louisville football Class of 2017. The Cincinnati product was the No. 27 player regardless of position in the state of Ohio.
In his first two seasons with Louisville football, Smith totaled 70 tackles and two interceptions. In August of last year, Smith was indefinitely suspended by then-first-year head coach Scott Satterfield. He did not record a statistic at all this past season.
New Los Angeles bowl game featuring Pac-12, MWC schools formally announced
Wednesday, SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, and Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination, officially launched its new collegiate football bowl game. The postseason game’s name? The LA Bowl.
The Los Angeles bowl game will debut in 2020, and will be played at SoFi Stadium through at least the 2025 season.
The game will feature the No. 1 selection in the Mountain West Conference (provided that team is not in the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six Bowl) vs. the Pac-12’s selection.
“We are thrilled to partner with LA Bowl and bring a Pac-12 presence to the new state-of-the-art facility at SoFi Stadium, in one of the biggest markets right in our footprint,” said Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott in a statement. “The entertainment presence of the new facility will provide great experiences for our student-athletes and fans as the Pac-12 continues its postseason matchup with the Mountain West.”
“The Mountain West is delighted to partner with the Pac-12 Conference and the outstanding management team assembled at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to launch this exciting new bowl game,” said Scott’s MWC counterpart, Craig Thompson. “Los Angeles is a tremendous market firmly within our footprint that is home to a large number of our member institutions’ alumni and the area from which many of our student-athletes are recruited. This will be a top-flight postseason destination for the No. 1 selection from our Conference.”
According to the release formally introducing the Los Angeles bowl game, information regarding ticketing will be shared at a later date.
It had previously been reported that the MWC was given the boot from the Las Vegas Bowl in favor of schools from the Big Ten and SEC. The LA Bowl will replace that postseason game in the MWC’s rotation.