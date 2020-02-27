As Clemson football officially kicked off its quest to earn yet another spot in the College Football Player, there was some injury news to update when it comes to the 2019 national runners-up.

Wednesday, Clemson football held the first of what will be 15 spring practice sessions that will culminate in an April 4 spring game. One key player who didn’t take the field was Nolan Turner. According to Dabo Swinney, the senior safety underwent surgery on his right/arm shoulder earlier this offseason.

The specific nature of the medical procedure performed on Turner, who was seen viewing the goings-on with his right arm in a sling, wasn’t detailed.

“We went ahead and did a little surgery on Nolan so he’s going to be out,” the Clemson football head coach stated. “He could’ve gone through spring and we could’ve done it after spring… But he’s incredibly knowledgeable and knows what he’s doing. We felt like from a timing standpoint if we went ahead and did it he’d be ready for the start of May and really have a full summer. Having him out there this summer and leading skills and drills and all of that is important.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, Turner played in 43 games the past three seasons. He started four of those contests, with all of those coming in 2019. Given the departures at safety as well as his experience in the system, Turner is expected to start for Clemson football in 2020 when he gets healthy.

In his nearly four-dozen appearances, Turner has been credited with 124 tackles (5.5 for loss), 14 passes broken up, three interceptions (all in postseason play), a sack and a forced fumble

Turner is the son of Kevin Turner, who played with Swinney at Alabama. The elder Turner died in March of 2016, shortly before his son arrived on the Clemson campus, after a courageous and inspirational battle with ALS.