New Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell retains four of Mel Tucker’s assistants

By John TaylorFeb 27, 2020, 8:42 PM EST
Karl Dorrell‘s first Colorado football coaching staff will have a decidedly Mel Tucker feel to it.

Feb. 12, Tucker left Colorado football to take over as the head coach at Michigan State.  Eleven days later, Dorrell was the surprise hire as Tucker’s replacement.  Dorrell’s first hirings four days his official hiring will actually be retentions as the program announced that four of Tucker’s former assistants will remain as part of the new coaching staff.

Those four are:

  • Darrin Chiaverini (wide receivers coach/assistant head coach under Tucker)
  • Darian Hagan (running backs coach)
  • Brian Michalowski (outside linebackers)
  • Tyson Summers (defensive coordinator/safeties)

According to the release from Colorado football, the holdovers’ “exact responsibilities will be determined once the remaining six assistant positions are filled, which Dorrell hopes to conclude sometime early next week.” It’s believed that Chiaverini will serve as Dorrell’s offensive coordinator, although, obviously, that hasn’t yet been confirmed.

“It’s always important if you can maintain some continuity during a coaching change,” the new Colorado football head coach said in a statement. “I’ve been around enough college and professional teams where doing so offers some stability. I had great conversations with all four and while I haven’t determined their exact roles as of yet, I am excited that we share the same goals and vision for the program. I am excited about all four and am looking forward to working with them.”

Both Chiaverini and Hagans have been a part of the Colorado football program for the past four seasons.  Both Summers and Michalowski were in their first years in Boulder.

Prior to his departure for East Lansing, Tucker had just completed his first season in Boulder, going 5-7.  Since a 10-4 2016 season, the Buffaloes have gone 5-7 each of the past three seasons.  That 2016 season is the program’s only winning record since 2005.

Former NFL linebacker joins Alabama staff as grad assistant

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 27, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
Another day, another football staff change with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama added former NFL linebacker Max Bullough to the football staff as a graduate assistant.

Bullough was actually on the staff at Cincinnati last season as a graduate assistant. Bullough got his coaching career undwrway with the Bearcats in 2019 a year after his last dip in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. Bullough originally signed wiht the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Bullough did not play for Nick Saban in college, although the former Michigan State Spartans did play for a former Saban assistant, Mark Dantonio. With the Spartans, Bullough was  part of two Big Ten championship runs in 2010 and 2013. In the 2010 season, Bullough and Michigan State lost to Saban’s Alabama in the Capital One Bowl, 49-7. In 2013, Bullough and Michigan State upset No. 2 Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game, 34-24, to hand former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer his first loss with the Buckeyes. The win sent Michigan State to the Rose Bowl, where they were victorious over Stanford.

Alabama recently lost long-time strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran to an on-field coaching role at Georgia. The Tide also lost soecial teams coordinator Joe Houston to the New England Patriots. Alabama did add former Louisville, Texas, and USF head coach Charlie Strong as a defensive analyst. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian ended up sticking around and offensive analyst Butch Jones has been promoted to special assistant to the head coach.

Fresno State announces future games with Huskies, Cougars, Jayhawks and more

Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 27, 2020, 5:26 PM EST
If the full rollout of the 2020 Mountain West Conference schedule wasn’t enough to satisfy you, Fresno State kept the MWC schedule news humming with some additional non-conference bookings for future seasons.

On Thursday, Fresno State announced a handful of future scheduling agreements with Kansas, Texas Tech, Washington, Washington State, BYU, and New Mexico State. The Bulldogs will play a road game at Washington in 2027 and a home game against New Mexico State in 2024, bu all of the other scheduling agreement sin place will be either a home-and-home series or a 2-for-1 deal with Fresno State getting one home game against a power conference opponent.

Fresno State’s three-game series with Kansas will begin in 2025 and be spread out until 2031. Kansas will host Fresno State on Aug. 23, 2025 (hello there, early start to college football season!) and again on Aug. 23, 2031 (another early start to the season!). Fresno State will host Kansas on Aug. 25, 2029. Also in 2029, Fresno State will begin a three-game series with Texas Tech with a home game on Sept. 15, 2029. Fresno State will play the remaining two games against the Red Raiders on the road on Sept. 7, 2030 and again on Sept. 11, 2032.

Fresno State’s series with Washington State kicks off in Pullman on Sept. 19, 2026 and concludes the following season in Fresno on Sept. 18, 2027. Earlier in 2027, Fresno State will visit Washington on Sept. 4, 2027.

Fresno State will host BYU on Nov. 8, 2025. BYU will host Fresno State two years later on Oct. 9, 2027. Fresno State will host New Mexico State on Oct. 5, 2024.

Mountain West Conference unveils 2020 football schedule

Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 27, 2020, 4:44 PM EST
Get out your calendars because the Mountain West Conference has rolled out its 2020 college football schedule.

This year’s Mountain West Conference championship game will once again be played on the home field of the conference’s top-ranked division champion. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, although the kickoff time will be determined later.

The Mountain West Conference will continue playing an eight-game conference schedule with each school playing five intra-divisional games and three cross-division games. Every member will play four conference games at home and four on the road on what will be the final year of the conference’s four-year cycle for cross-division matchups. Among the cross-division games on the schedule this season will be a rematch of last season’s conference championship game. Boise State will visit Hawaii on Oct. 24 (The Broncos defeated the Rainbow Warriors in the conference championship game last season).

In non-conference play, Mountain West schools will play 22 games against teams that played in bowl games in 2019, including three games against BYU and 13 power conference opponents.

Now that the Mountain West Conference has published its full 2020 schedule, next up will be determining where those games will be seen. The Mountain West Conference has new broadcast deals in place with CBS Sports and FOX Sports for the upcoming season. While games are currently scheduled for Saturdays, broadcast partners will pick and choose games to show on Thursday or Friday nights (a handful of games have already been scheduled for non-Saturday dates, including Boise State’s home game against BYU on Friday, Nov. 6).

You can view the entire MWC schedule for 2020 HERE.

Nebraska kicker Barrett Pickering no longer with the Cornhuskers

Nebraska football
Nebraska athletics
By John TaylorFeb 27, 2020, 3:45 PM EST
Six different players attempted kicks for Nebraska football last season.  This coming season, another of that sextet has exited the building.

Citing two sources close to the situation, the Omaha World-Herald is reporting that Barrett Pickering is no longer a part of the NU football program.  A Nebraska football official stated that, as of now, the kicker is not listed in the NCAA transfer database.

No specific reason for the parting of ways was given by the World-Herald, although it’s now being reported that Pickering is leaving because of unspecified health reasons.  It’s unclear if he’ll continue his playing career elsewhere.

As a true freshman in 2018, Pickering served as the primary placekicker for Nebraska football.  That season, he hit on 14 of his 18 field-goal attempts (77.8 percent) and missed just one of his 41 point-after attempts. Pickering did not miss over the final six games, going 25-of-25 on extra points and 9-of-9 on field goals.

During that stretch, he accounted for all nine points (three field goals) in a 9-6 win over Michigan State.  That was the first time Nebraska football won without scoring a touchdown since 1937.

Despite that momentum, Pickering’s 2019 season was essentially a wasted year.  The Alabama native missed the first seven games last season because of an unspecified injury.  When he returned, he went 3-of-5 on field goals and was successful on all 10 extra points.

By the end of the year, though, Matt Waldoch, an in-season tryout player off the club soccer team, had become the Cornhuskers’ primary kicker.

With Pickering exiting the program, Waldoch enters the spring as the favorite to win the job.  Waldoch didn’t miss a kick this past campaign, connecting on four field-goal and nine point-after tries.  Including Waldoch, Nebraska football will head into summer camp with four kickers, including redshirt freshman Gabe Heins, junior-college transfer Chase Contreraz and true freshman Tyler Crawford.

All of those kickers are currently walk-ons.  Pickering had been the only player at the position on scholarship.

Pickering is one of at least seven players who have left the Nebraska football program (HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE) since the first of the year.