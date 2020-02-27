Florida State football
Florida State DB A.J. Lytton, removed from Seminole roster last week, makes way into transfer portal

By John TaylorFeb 27, 2020, 12:34 PM EST
One former member of the Florida State football program has taken the next step in finding a new collegiate home.

Last week, it was reported that A.J. Lytton is no longer consider a member of the Seminoles team.  A Florida State football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive back “has been removed from the team.”

No specific reason, including whether the separation was voluntary or involuntary, was given for Lytton’s removal from the roster.

Wednesday, 247Sports.com, citing an unnamed source, reported that Lytton has entered the NCAA transfer database.  Thursday, an official from the Florida State football program confirmed that the ex-Seminoles has entered Ye Olde Portal.

A four-star 2018 signee, Lytton was rated as the No. 3 recruit regardless of position in the state of Maryland.  He was also the No. 7 cornerback in the country.  Only one signee in FSU’s class that year, fellow defensive back Jaiden Woodbey, was rated higher than Lytton.

Over two seasons, Lytton played in a total of 22 games.  A dozen of those appearances came during the 2019 campaign.  He started one of those appearances, with that lone start coming this past season.

In those appearances, Lytton was credited with 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble.  That lone interception came in a 2018 loss to Clemson.

With two-year starter Stanford Samuels III leaving the Seminoles early for the NFL, Lytton had been expected to compete for a starting corner job prior to his departure.

Lytton’s departure continues the expected Florida State football roster churn since Willie Taggart‘s firing and Mike Norvell‘s hiring.  Norvell will be taking over a program that has gone 11-14 the past two seasons.  That two-year stretch is the worst for the school since they went 8-14 in 1975-76.

Nebraska kicker Barrett Pickering no longer with the Cornhuskers

Nebraska football
Nebraska athletics
By John TaylorFeb 27, 2020, 3:45 PM EST
Six different players attempted kicks for Nebraska football last season.  This coming season, another of that sextet has exited the building.

Citing two sources close to the situation, the Omaha World-Herald is reporting that Barrett Pickering is no longer a part of the NU football program.  A Nebraska football official stated that, as of now, the kicker is not listed in the NCAA transfer database.

No specific reason for the parting of ways was given by the World-Herald, although it’s now being reported that Pickering is leaving because of unspecified health reasons.  It’s unclear if he’ll continue his playing career elsewhere.

As a true freshman in 2018, Pickering served as the primary placekicker for Nebraska football.  That season, he hit on 14 of his 18 field-goal attempts (77.8 percent) and missed just one of his 41 point-after attempts. Pickering did not miss over the final six games, going 25-of-25 on extra points and 9-of-9 on field goals.

During that stretch, he accounted for all nine points (three field goals) in a 9-6 win over Michigan State.  That was the first time Nebraska football won without scoring a touchdown since 1937.

Despite that momentum, Pickering’s 2019 season was essentially a wasted year.  The Alabama native missed the first seven games last season because of an unspecified injury.  When he returned, he went 3-of-5 on field goals and was successful on all 10 extra points.

By the end of the year, though, Matt Waldoch, an in-season tryout player off the club soccer team, had become the Cornhuskers’ primary kicker.

With Pickering exiting the program, Waldoch enters the spring as the favorite to win the job.  Waldoch didn’t miss a kick this past campaign, connecting on four field-goal and nine point-after tries.  Including Waldoch, Nebraska football will head into summer camp with four kickers, including redshirt freshman Gabe Heins, junior-college transfer Chase Contreraz and true freshman Tyler Crawford.

All of those kickers are currently walk-ons.  Pickering had been the only player at the position on scholarship.

Pickering is one of at least seven players who have left the Nebraska football program (HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE) since the first of the year.

Alabama CB Scooby Carter enters transfer portal yet again

Scooby Carter Alabama
By John TaylorFeb 27, 2020, 3:01 PM EST
The soap opera that is Scooby Carter and Alabama has taken yet another twist.

According to Matt Zenitz of al.com, Carter’s name is once again listed in the NCAA transfer database.  This is at least the third time the last three months that the rising redshirt freshman has reportedly entered the portal.

The move back into the portal continues what has been a roller coaster ride for both Scooby Carter and the Alabama football program since November.

On his radio show in mid-November, Nick Saban revealed that he had to suspend a player for the Mississippi State game in Starkville because he missed a class, although the head coach didn’t reveal the player’s identity at the time; on the day of the game, it was confirmed that the player in question was Carter (pictured, No.11).  Not long after, the true freshman cornerback announced that he was entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

A month later, Carter’s father revealed that his son had opted to remain at ‘Bama and rejoined the Crimson Tide football team. The purported return was preceded by at least one conversation with Saban.

In a late-December update, however, Saban indicated that Carter was still away from the team.  In fact, Carter hadn’t practiced with the team since that initial suspension and, at the time, he was still listed in the portal.  The coach did, though, state that the door remained open for a return.

In mid-January, it was reported that Scooby Carter had again pulled his name from the portal, signaling a decision to stay at Alabama

Carter was a four-star member of the Crimson Tide’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Texas.  He was the highest-rated corner signed by the Tide this past cycle.

In three games this season, Carter was credited with one tackle.  Because he only played in those three games, he can take a redshirt for the 2019 season.

Report: Ex-Oregon LB Troy Dye played in Pac-12 title game, Rose Bowl with torn meniscus

Oregon football
By John TaylorFeb 27, 2020, 2:10 PM EST
One now-former Oregon football player went the extra mile to ensure he was there for his teammates.

It was already known that Troy Dye played the last five games of the 2019 season with a broken thumb, suffered in a mid-October win over Washington.  On top of that, the Linebacker confirmed to The Oregonian‘s James Crepea that he played the final four games, including the Pac-12 championship game and Rose Bowl after tearing the meniscus in one of his knees during the Nov. 16 win over Arizona.

Dye underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair the damage last month.  The procedure has forced Dye to the sidelines for drills at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

The toughness displayed by Dye impressed his former teammates.

“Troy’s as tough as it gets,” former Oregon football player and starting center Jake Hanson told the website. “I didn’t know that he had a significant knee injury. I knew that he was a little banged up, but I had no idea it was such a significant injury that needed surgery or anything like that. Troy’s a great competitor, he’s a great teammate, he’s a great leader. He’s really everything you want.”

“I think it all comes back to him being a team guy,” ex-UO offensive lineman Shane Lemieux said. “I think a lot of that was unselfish. He wanted to not the team down when he played through those injuries. That was the highest level of character that you can show. I’m really proud of the way he played despite all that and he’s a great guy and great player.”

Dye led Oregon football in tackles each of the past four seasons.  The California native is the only Power Five player that could make that claim.  In the last three seasons, Dye earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors.  His first season with the Ducks in 2016, he was a consensus Freshman All-American.

Dye finished his time in Eugene with 397 tackle, 44 tackles for loss, 21 passes defensed, 15 sacks, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Starting safety Nolan Turner knocked out of Clemson’s spring practice after surgery

Clemson football
By John TaylorFeb 27, 2020, 10:55 AM EST
As Clemson football officially kicked off its quest to earn yet another spot in the College Football Player, there was some injury news to update when it comes to the 2019 national runners-up.

Wednesday, Clemson football held the first of what will be 15 spring practice sessions that will culminate in an April 4 spring game.  One key player who didn’t take the field was Nolan Turner.  According to Dabo Swinney, the senior safety underwent surgery on his right/arm shoulder earlier this offseason.

The specific nature of the medical procedure performed on Turner, who was seen viewing the goings-on with his right arm in a sling, wasn’t detailed.

“We went ahead and did a little surgery on Nolan so he’s going to be out,” the Clemson football head coach stated. “He could’ve gone through spring and we could’ve done it after spring… But he’s incredibly knowledgeable and knows what he’s doing. We felt like from a timing standpoint if we went ahead and did it he’d be ready for the start of May and really have a full summer. Having him out there this summer and leading skills and drills and all of that is important.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, Turner played in 43 games the past three seasons.  He started four of those contests, with all of those coming in 2019.  Given the departures at safety as well as his experience in the system, Turner is expected to start for Clemson football in 2020 when he gets healthy.

In his nearly four-dozen appearances, Turner has been credited with 124 tackles (5.5 for loss), 14 passes broken up, three interceptions (all in postseason play), a sack and a forced fumble

Turner is the son of Kevin Turner, who played with Swinney at Alabama.  The elder Turner died in March of 2016, shortly before his son arrived on the Clemson campus, after a courageous and inspirational battle with ALS.