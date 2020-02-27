One former member of the Florida State football program has taken the next step in finding a new collegiate home.

Last week, it was reported that A.J. Lytton is no longer consider a member of the Seminoles team. A Florida State football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive back “has been removed from the team.”

No specific reason, including whether the separation was voluntary or involuntary, was given for Lytton’s removal from the roster.

Wednesday, 247Sports.com, citing an unnamed source, reported that Lytton has entered the NCAA transfer database. Thursday, an official from the Florida State football program confirmed that the ex-Seminoles has entered Ye Olde Portal.

A four-star 2018 signee, Lytton was rated as the No. 3 recruit regardless of position in the state of Maryland. He was also the No. 7 cornerback in the country. Only one signee in FSU’s class that year, fellow defensive back Jaiden Woodbey, was rated higher than Lytton.

Over two seasons, Lytton played in a total of 22 games. A dozen of those appearances came during the 2019 campaign. He started one of those appearances, with that lone start coming this past season.

In those appearances, Lytton was credited with 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble. That lone interception came in a 2018 loss to Clemson.

With two-year starter Stanford Samuels III leaving the Seminoles early for the NFL, Lytton had been expected to compete for a starting corner job prior to his departure.

Lytton’s departure continues the expected Florida State football roster churn since Willie Taggart‘s firing and Mike Norvell‘s hiring. Norvell will be taking over a program that has gone 11-14 the past two seasons. That two-year stretch is the worst for the school since they went 8-14 in 1975-76.