Fresno State announces future games with Huskies, Cougars, Jayhawks and more

If the full rollout of the 2020 Mountain West Conference schedule wasn’t enough to satisfy you, Fresno State kept the MWC schedule news humming with some additional non-conference bookings for future seasons.

On Thursday, Fresno State announced a handful of future scheduling agreements with Kansas, Texas Tech, Washington, Washington State, BYU, and New Mexico State. The Bulldogs will play a road game at Washington in 2027 and a home game against New Mexico State in 2024, bu all of the other scheduling agreement sin place will be either a home-and-home series or a 2-for-1 deal with Fresno State getting one home game against a power conference opponent.

Fresno State’s three-game series with Kansas will begin in 2025 and be spread out until 2031. Kansas will host Fresno State on Aug. 23, 2025 (hello there, early start to college football season!) and again on Aug. 23, 2031 (another early start to the season!). Fresno State will host Kansas on Aug. 25, 2029. Also in 2029, Fresno State will begin a three-game series with Texas Tech with a home game on Sept. 15, 2029. Fresno State will play the remaining two games against the Red Raiders on the road on Sept. 7, 2030 and again on Sept. 11, 2032.

Fresno State’s series with Washington State kicks off in Pullman on Sept. 19, 2026 and concludes the following season in Fresno on Sept. 18, 2027. Earlier in 2027, Fresno State will visit Washington on Sept. 4, 2027.

Fresno State will host BYU on Nov. 8, 2025. BYU will host Fresno State two years later on Oct. 9, 2027. Fresno State will host New Mexico State on Oct. 5, 2024.

