Mountain West Conference unveils 2020 football schedule

Get out your calendars because the Mountain West Conference has rolled out its 2020 college football schedule.

This year’s Mountain West Conference championship game will once again be played on the home field of the conference’s top-ranked division champion. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, although the kickoff time will be determined later.

The Mountain West Conference will continue playing an eight-game conference schedule with each school playing five intra-divisional games and three cross-division games. Every member will play four conference games at home and four on the road on what will be the final year of the conference’s four-year cycle for cross-division matchups. Among the cross-division games on the schedule this season will be a rematch of last season’s conference championship game. Boise State will visit Hawaii on Oct. 24 (The Broncos defeated the Rainbow Warriors in the conference championship game last season).

In non-conference play, Mountain West schools will play 22 games against teams that played in bowl games in 2019, including three games against BYU and 13 power conference opponents.

Now that the Mountain West Conference has published its full 2020 schedule, next up will be determining where those games will be seen. The Mountain West Conference has new broadcast deals in place with CBS Sports and FOX Sports for the upcoming season. While games are currently scheduled for Saturdays, broadcast partners will pick and choose games to show on Thursday or Friday nights (a handful of games have already been scheduled for non-Saturday dates, including Boise State’s home game against BYU on Friday, Nov. 6).

You can view the entire MWC schedule for 2020 HERE.

