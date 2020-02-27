Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images

Mountain West Conference unveils 2020 football schedule

By Kevin McGuireFeb 27, 2020, 4:44 PM EST
Get out your calendars because the Mountain West Conference has rolled out its 2020 college football schedule.

This year’s Mountain West Conference championship game will once again be played on the home field of the conference’s top-ranked division champion. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, although the kickoff time will be determined later.

The Mountain West Conference will continue playing an eight-game conference schedule with each school playing five intra-divisional games and three cross-division games. Every member will play four conference games at home and four on the road on what will be the final year of the conference’s four-year cycle for cross-division matchups. Among the cross-division games on the schedule this season will be a rematch of last season’s conference championship game. Boise State will visit Hawaii on Oct. 24 (The Broncos defeated the Rainbow Warriors in the conference championship game last season).

In non-conference play, Mountain West schools will play 22 games against teams that played in bowl games in 2019, including three games against BYU and 13 power conference opponents.

Now that the Mountain West Conference has published its full 2020 schedule, next up will be determining where those games will be seen. The Mountain West Conference has new broadcast deals in place with CBS Sports and FOX Sports for the upcoming season. While games are currently scheduled for Saturdays, broadcast partners will pick and choose games to show on Thursday or Friday nights (a handful of games have already been scheduled for non-Saturday dates, including Boise State’s home game against BYU on Friday, Nov. 6).

Fresno State announces future games with Huskies, Cougars, Jayhawks and more

By Kevin McGuireFeb 27, 2020, 5:26 PM EST
If the full rollout of the 2020 Mountain West Conference schedule wasn’t enough to satisfy you, Fresno State kept the MWC schedule news humming with some additional non-conference bookings for future seasons.

On Thursday, Fresno State announced a handful of future scheduling agreements with Kansas, Texas Tech, Washington, Washington State, BYU, and New Mexico State. The Bulldogs will play a road game at Washington in 2027 and a home game against New Mexico State in 2024, bu all of the other scheduling agreement sin place will be either a home-and-home series or a 2-for-1 deal with Fresno State getting one home game against a power conference opponent.

Fresno State’s three-game series with Kansas will begin in 2025 and be spread out until 2031. Kansas will host Fresno State on Aug. 23, 2025 (hello there, early start to college football season!) and again on Aug. 23, 2031 (another early start to the season!). Fresno State will host Kansas on Aug. 25, 2029. Also in 2029, Fresno State will begin a three-game series with Texas Tech with a home game on Sept. 15, 2029. Fresno State will play the remaining two games against the Red Raiders on the road on Sept. 7, 2030 and again on Sept. 11, 2032.

Fresno State’s series with Washington State kicks off in Pullman on Sept. 19, 2026 and concludes the following season in Fresno on Sept. 18, 2027. Earlier in 2027, Fresno State will visit Washington on Sept. 4, 2027.

Fresno State will host BYU on Nov. 8, 2025. BYU will host Fresno State two years later on Oct. 9, 2027. Fresno State will host New Mexico State on Oct. 5, 2024.

Nebraska kicker Barrett Pickering no longer with the Cornhuskers

By John TaylorFeb 27, 2020, 3:45 PM EST
Six different players attempted kicks for Nebraska football last season.  This coming season, another of that sextet has exited the building.

Citing two sources close to the situation, the Omaha World-Herald is reporting that Barrett Pickering is no longer a part of the NU football program.  A Nebraska football official stated that, as of now, the kicker is not listed in the NCAA transfer database.

No specific reason for the parting of ways was given by the World-Herald, although it’s now being reported that Pickering is leaving because of unspecified health reasons.  It’s unclear if he’ll continue his playing career elsewhere.

As a true freshman in 2018, Pickering served as the primary placekicker for Nebraska football.  That season, he hit on 14 of his 18 field-goal attempts (77.8 percent) and missed just one of his 41 point-after attempts. Pickering did not miss over the final six games, going 25-of-25 on extra points and 9-of-9 on field goals.

During that stretch, he accounted for all nine points (three field goals) in a 9-6 win over Michigan State.  That was the first time Nebraska football won without scoring a touchdown since 1937.

Despite that momentum, Pickering’s 2019 season was essentially a wasted year.  The Alabama native missed the first seven games last season because of an unspecified injury.  When he returned, he went 3-of-5 on field goals and was successful on all 10 extra points.

By the end of the year, though, Matt Waldoch, an in-season tryout player off the club soccer team, had become the Cornhuskers’ primary kicker.

With Pickering exiting the program, Waldoch enters the spring as the favorite to win the job.  Waldoch didn’t miss a kick this past campaign, connecting on four field-goal and nine point-after tries.  Including Waldoch, Nebraska football will head into summer camp with four kickers, including redshirt freshman Gabe Heins, junior-college transfer Chase Contreraz and true freshman Tyler Crawford.

All of those kickers are currently walk-ons.  Pickering had been the only player at the position on scholarship.

Alabama CB Scooby Carter enters transfer portal yet again

By John TaylorFeb 27, 2020, 3:01 PM EST
The soap opera that is Scooby Carter and Alabama has taken yet another twist.

According to Matt Zenitz of al.com, Carter’s name is once again listed in the NCAA transfer database.  This is at least the third time the last three months that the rising redshirt freshman has reportedly entered the portal.

The move back into the portal continues what has been a roller coaster ride for both Scooby Carter and the Alabama football program since November.

On his radio show in mid-November, Nick Saban revealed that he had to suspend a player for the Mississippi State game in Starkville because he missed a class, although the head coach didn’t reveal the player’s identity at the time; on the day of the game, it was confirmed that the player in question was Carter (pictured, No.11).  Not long after, the true freshman cornerback announced that he was entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

A month later, Carter’s father revealed that his son had opted to remain at ‘Bama and rejoined the Crimson Tide football team. The purported return was preceded by at least one conversation with Saban.

In a late-December update, however, Saban indicated that Carter was still away from the team.  In fact, Carter hadn’t practiced with the team since that initial suspension and, at the time, he was still listed in the portal.  The coach did, though, state that the door remained open for a return.

In mid-January, it was reported that Scooby Carter had again pulled his name from the portal, signaling a decision to stay at Alabama

Carter was a four-star member of the Crimson Tide’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Texas.  He was the highest-rated corner signed by the Tide this past cycle.

In three games this season, Carter was credited with one tackle.  Because he only played in those three games, he can take a redshirt for the 2019 season.

Report: Ex-Oregon LB Troy Dye played in Pac-12 title game, Rose Bowl with torn meniscus

By John TaylorFeb 27, 2020, 2:10 PM EST
One now-former Oregon football player went the extra mile to ensure he was there for his teammates.

It was already known that Troy Dye played the last five games of the 2019 season with a broken thumb, suffered in a mid-October win over Washington.  On top of that, the Linebacker confirmed to The Oregonian‘s James Crepea that he played the final four games, including the Pac-12 championship game and Rose Bowl after tearing the meniscus in one of his knees during the Nov. 16 win over Arizona.

Dye underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair the damage last month.  The procedure has forced Dye to the sidelines for drills at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

The toughness displayed by Dye impressed his former teammates.

“Troy’s as tough as it gets,” former Oregon football player and starting center Jake Hanson told the website. “I didn’t know that he had a significant knee injury. I knew that he was a little banged up, but I had no idea it was such a significant injury that needed surgery or anything like that. Troy’s a great competitor, he’s a great teammate, he’s a great leader. He’s really everything you want.”

“I think it all comes back to him being a team guy,” ex-UO offensive lineman Shane Lemieux said. “I think a lot of that was unselfish. He wanted to not the team down when he played through those injuries. That was the highest level of character that you can show. I’m really proud of the way he played despite all that and he’s a great guy and great player.”

Dye led Oregon football in tackles each of the past four seasons.  The California native is the only Power Five player that could make that claim.  In the last three seasons, Dye earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors.  His first season with the Ducks in 2016, he was a consensus Freshman All-American.

Dye finished his time in Eugene with 397 tackle, 44 tackles for loss, 21 passes defensed, 15 sacks, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.