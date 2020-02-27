One now-former Oregon football player went the extra mile to ensure he was there for his teammates.

It was already known that Troy Dye played the last five games of the 2019 season with a broken thumb, suffered in a mid-October win over Washington. On top of that, the Linebacker confirmed to The Oregonian‘s James Crepea that he played the final four games, including the Pac-12 championship game and Rose Bowl after tearing the meniscus in one of his knees during the Nov. 16 win over Arizona.

Dye underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair the damage last month. The procedure has forced Dye to the sidelines for drills at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

The toughness displayed by Dye impressed his former teammates.

“Troy’s as tough as it gets,” former Oregon football player and starting center Jake Hanson told the website. “I didn’t know that he had a significant knee injury. I knew that he was a little banged up, but I had no idea it was such a significant injury that needed surgery or anything like that. Troy’s a great competitor, he’s a great teammate, he’s a great leader. He’s really everything you want.”

“I think it all comes back to him being a team guy,” ex-UO offensive lineman Shane Lemieux said. “I think a lot of that was unselfish. He wanted to not the team down when he played through those injuries. That was the highest level of character that you can show. I’m really proud of the way he played despite all that and he’s a great guy and great player.”

Dye led Oregon football in tackles each of the past four seasons. The California native is the only Power Five player that could make that claim. In the last three seasons, Dye earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors. His first season with the Ducks in 2016, he was a consensus Freshman All-American.

Dye finished his time in Eugene with 397 tackle, 44 tackles for loss, 21 passes defensed, 15 sacks, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.