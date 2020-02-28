The extended Arizona football family is mourning the way-too-early passing of one of their own.

Earlier this week, a GoFundMe account was created for Sterling Lewis. In it, it was revealed that Lewis “has had a rough bout with the flu turned to pneumonia, and is now experiencing additional health complications.” Because of the medical issues, Lewis was placed “in a medically induced coma with assisted breathing devices to allow his body to more efficiently recover.”

Sadly, Lewis died Wednesday because of complications of what has been described as Valley Fever. He was just 32 years old.

Lewis is survived by a wife and two sons.

Thursday night, the Arizona football program released a statement attributed to current head coach Kevin Sumlin addressing Lewis’ death.

The Arizona Football Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Sterling Lewis. The entire football program would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Sterling’s family and friends. His contagious passion, energy and enthusiasm will be missed.

Lewis began his collegiate career at Blinn College in Texas. He moved on to the Arizona football team for the 2008 and 2009 seasons. In 23 games with the Wildcats, Lewis was credited with 97 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and an interception.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Lewis’ way-too-early passing.

And, if anyone is so inclined, you can go HERE to donate to help Lewis’ wife and kids.