The playing career of one injury-plagued Boise State football player has come to an end. At least, in Idaho it has.

According to 247Sports.com, DeAndre Pierce has made the decision to move on from the Boise State football program. A BSU football official subsequently confirmed overnight that the defensive back’s name is listed in the NCAA transfer database.

No specific reason for the parting of ways was given.

If Pierce follows through and transfers away from Boise State football, he would do so as a graduate transfer. That would allow him to play at another FBS school immediately in 2020. If that’s the tack he chooses, of course.

Pierce was a three-star member of the Broncos’ Class of 2016. The California native took a redshirt as a true freshman. In 2017, Pierce started 11 of the 14 games in which he played. He earned honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference honors for that season.

Then, the injuries hit.

The safety started four of the first five games in 2018 before a lacerated spleen sidelined him for the rest of the season. In 2019, Pierce started five games… but missed the other nine because of various injuries.

When healthy, Pierce was credited with 144 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six passed defensed, one sack and one interception.