For the second time since Mel Tucker left for Michigan State, Colorado football has seen a player leave the team. This one, though, comes with a bit of a twist.

In December of last year, Brendan Pyne transferred into the Colorado football program from the Ivy League. Four days after Karl Dorrell was confirmed as Tucker’s replacement, however, it was reported Pyne intended to leave the Buffaloes.

Subsequent to that report, a Colorado football official confirmed that the linebacker’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. The plan had been for Pyne to join the Colorado football team for the spring semester as a walk-on.

Whether Dorrell can get Pyne to flip back to the Buffaloes remains to be seen.

Pyne played at Brown from 2016-19 and has one season of eligibility remaining. Because of Ivy League rules that require players to use all of their eligibility in their first four years, it triggered the Florida native’s initial decision to transfer.

A starter the past three seasons, Pyne led Brown in tackles in 2019. His eight tackles for loss in 2019 ranked 10th in the Ivy League.

Pyne’s great-grandfather, grandfather and father all spent time in the NFL. His uncle, Jim Pyne, was an All-American at Virginia Tech and played for nine seasons in the NFL. During the Early Signing Period in December, Pyne’s younger brother, four-star quarterback Drew Pyne, signed with Notre Dame.

On top of all that, another grandparent, Paul Harney, is in the PGA Golf Hall of Fame.

Even with all of that familial success, Pyne is carving out his own impressive path. From CU’s release confirming his arrival:

Off the field, he served as a teaching assistant at Brown for two Business Entrepreneurial classes and was a Digital Media Intern at the NBC Sports Group. He also interned for two years with the Sports Media Advisors Group where he constructed a marking overview on sports gambling and advised Duke Basketball on social media strategy. He also interned for Learfield while at Brown and he has also volunteered for the Special Olympics.

Last week, quarterback Blake Stenstrom announced that he would be transferring from Colorado football as well.