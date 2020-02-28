Miami OL no longer with team days before start of spring practice

The ranks of the Miami offensive line thinned out a little this week.

Just days before spring practice was set to begin in Coral Gables, 247Sports reports that Hurricanes backup offensive lineman Zach Dykstra had left the team. Interestingly, the redshirt sophomore had not yet entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

While that may eventually be coming, the fact that it hasn’t happened means Dykstra’s next steps are very much TBD.

A former three-star recruit from Iowa, Dykstra saw the field just once during his tenure in South Florida. That came in a 2018 game against an FCS squad and he didn’t crack the rotation at all last season.

247Sports notes that the lineman is the sixth player from the 2017 recruiting class at Miami to head for the exits. While that’s not an eye-opening number, it’s notable nevertheless.

Head coach Manny Diaz should provide further clarity on Dykstra’s decision on Monday when the team starts spring practice. The team hosts their annual spring game on April 11 and will open the 2020 season at home against Temple, the team that once hired Diaz for a few weeks before he made a U-turn back to the program he currently runs.