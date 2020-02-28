The Sun Belt has made the #FunBelt officially official.

Joining a slew of other Group of Five leagues this week, the conference released their full 2020 football schedule on Friday.

It was also confirmed that the Sun Belt Football Championship Game will take place on Championship Saturday, Dec. 5. The contest will be broadcasted on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Among the highlights of the rest of the schedule? There will be seven midweek games on ESPN2 and ESPNU during the upcoming campaign. These are the South’s answer to #MACtion and have, over the years, earned the nickname #FunBelt games.

Of the seven, there are some pretty big matchups too. Appalachian State hosts Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday, Oct. 7. A week later the reigning league champ Mountaineers travel to division rival Georgia Southern. Both games will be televised on ESPN2. Arkansas State traveling to ULL on Nov. 5 is another notable midweek game.

In the non-conference portion, Sun Belt teams will also take on programs such as Alabama, Boise State, Memphis, Michigan, SMU, South Carolina and Wisconsin among others.

You can find the full date and matchup of every game involving one of the conference’s teams here. TV selections and game times for the first three weeks have already been announced but games beyond that window will trickle out at a later date.