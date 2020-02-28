Sun Belt
Sun Belt releases 2020 football schedule

By Bryan FischerFeb 28, 2020, 1:28 PM EST
The Sun Belt has made the #FunBelt officially official.

Joining a slew of other Group of Five leagues this week, the conference released their full 2020 football schedule on Friday.

It was also confirmed that the Sun Belt Football Championship Game will take place on Championship Saturday, Dec. 5. The contest will be broadcasted on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Among the highlights of the rest of the schedule? There will be seven midweek games on ESPN2 and ESPNU during the upcoming campaign. These are the South’s answer to #MACtion and have, over the years, earned the nickname #FunBelt games.

Of the seven, there are some pretty big matchups too. Appalachian State hosts Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday, Oct. 7. A week later the reigning league champ Mountaineers travel to division rival Georgia Southern. Both games will be televised on ESPN2. Arkansas State traveling to ULL on Nov. 5 is another notable midweek game.

In the non-conference portion, Sun Belt teams will also take on programs such as Alabama, Boise State, Memphis, Michigan, SMU, South Carolina and Wisconsin among others.

You can find the full date and matchup of every game involving one of the conference’s teams here. TV selections and game times for the first three weeks have already been announced but games beyond that window will trickle out at a later date.

Miami OL no longer with team days before start of spring practice

By Bryan FischerFeb 28, 2020, 2:32 PM EST
The ranks of the Miami offensive line thinned out a little this week.

Just days before spring practice was set to begin in Coral Gables, 247Sports reports that Hurricanes backup offensive lineman Zach Dykstra had left the team. Interestingly, the redshirt sophomore had not yet entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

While that may eventually be coming, the fact that it hasn’t happened means Dykstra’s next steps are very much TBD.

A former three-star recruit from Iowa, Dykstra saw the field just once during his tenure in South Florida. That came in a 2018 game against an FCS squad and he didn’t crack the rotation at all last season.

247Sports notes that the lineman is the sixth player from the 2017 recruiting class at Miami to head for the exits. While that’s not an eye-opening number, it’s notable nevertheless.

Head coach Manny Diaz should provide further clarity on Dykstra’s decision on Monday when the team starts spring practice. The team hosts their annual spring game on April 11 and will open the 2020 season at home against Temple, the team that once hired Diaz for a few weeks before he made a U-turn back to the program he currently runs.

Arizona mourns passing of ex-Wildcat LB Sterling Lewis, 32

By John TaylorFeb 28, 2020, 12:48 PM EST
The extended Arizona football family is mourning the way-too-early passing of one of their own.

Earlier this week, a GoFundMe account was created for Sterling Lewis.  In it, it was revealed that Lewis “has had a rough bout with the flu turned to pneumonia, and is now experiencing additional health complications.” Because of the medical issues, Lewis was placed “in a medically induced coma with assisted breathing devices to allow his body to more efficiently recover.”

Sadly, Lewis died Wednesday because of complications of what has been described as Valley Fever.  He was just 32 years old.

Lewis is survived by a wife and two sons.

Thursday night, the Arizona football program released a statement attributed to current head coach Kevin Sumlin addressing Lewis’ death.

The Arizona Football Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Sterling Lewis. The entire football program would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Sterling’s family and friends. His contagious passion, energy and enthusiasm will be missed.

Lewis began his collegiate career at Blinn College in Texas. He moved on to the Arizona football team for the 2008 and 2009 seasons.  In 23 games with the Wildcats, Lewis was credited with 97 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and an interception.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Lewis’ way-too-early passing.

And, if anyone is so inclined, you can go HERE to donate to help Lewis’ wife and kids.

Ivy League transfer Brendan Pyne reverses course, will leave Colorado for portal return

By John TaylorFeb 28, 2020, 11:33 AM EST
For the second time since Mel Tucker left for Michigan State, Colorado football has seen a player leave the team. This one, though, comes with a bit of a twist.

In December of last year, Brendan Pyne transferred into the Colorado football program from the Ivy League. Four days after Karl Dorrell was confirmed as Tucker’s replacement, however, it was reported Pyne intended to leave the Buffaloes.

Subsequent to that report, a Colorado football official confirmed that the linebacker’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. The plan had been for Pyne to join the Colorado football team for the spring semester as a walk-on.

Whether Dorrell can get Pyne to flip back to the Buffaloes remains to be seen.

Pyne played at Brown from 2016-19 and has one season of eligibility remaining. Because of Ivy League rules that require players to use all of their eligibility in their first four years, it triggered the Florida native’s initial decision to transfer.

A starter the past three seasons, Pyne led Brown in tackles in 2019. His eight tackles for loss in 2019 ranked 10th in the Ivy League.

Pyne’s great-grandfather, grandfather and father all spent time in the NFL. His uncle, Jim Pyne, was an All-American at Virginia Tech and played for nine seasons in the NFL. During the Early Signing Period in December, Pyne’s younger brother, four-star quarterback Drew Pyne, signed with Notre Dame.

On top of all that, another grandparent, Paul Harney, is in the PGA Golf Hall of Fame.

Even with all of that familial success, Pyne is carving out his own impressive path. From CU’s release confirming his arrival:

Off the field, he served as a teaching assistant at Brown for two Business Entrepreneurial classes and was a Digital Media Intern at the NBC Sports Group. He also interned for two years with the Sports Media Advisors Group where he constructed a marking overview on sports gambling and advised Duke Basketball on social media strategy. He also interned for Learfield while at Brown and he has also volunteered for the Special Olympics.

Last week, quarterback Blake Stenstrom announced that he would be transferring from Colorado football as well.

Tanner Tessmann chooses pro soccer over kicking for Clemson

By John TaylorFeb 28, 2020, 10:42 AM EST
This is quite the odd “loss” for Clemson football.  To say the least.

Back in December, Tanner Tessmann signed to play soccer at Clemson.  The plan was also for Tessman to kick for the Clemson football team as a scholarship player as well.

Thursday, however, FC Dallas announced that the 18-year-old Tessmann has signed a three-year contract with the Major League Soccer team.  The deal also contains club options for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Tessmann could begin his professional soccer career as early as Saturday.

“I’m excited to get started,” Tessmann said in a statement. “Signing a professional contract has been a goal of mine since I moved to Texas to join the Academy at 14 years old. I’ve made a lot of sacrifices to get this opportunity, so it meant a lot to have my family here with me today.”

Back in December, Dabo Swinney was very, very effusive in his praise of Tessman, who the Clemson football coach has known for the young man’s entire life.

From TigerNet.com:

(Clemson soccer coach Mike) Noonan is somewhere, having a party somewhere right now because he just signed an unbelievably talented soccer player,” Swinney said back then. “But I’ve had the inside track on this one for a long time. My best friend is PJ Tessmann, and we’re basically brothers-in-laws…so I’ve kind of been the pseudo uncle to his two kids – Tanner, and his daughter Ashley literally their whole lives and kind of been Uncle Bo and kind of like Godfather if you will.

“But I had the inside track because I’ve seen him his entire life. And he’s one of the best athletes. He could go play D1 basketball. He could probably start at receiver at Clemson. He could probably play safety at Clemson. He’s a six-foot-two phenom. He can fly. He’s as good athlete as I’ve ever seen…It was a really difficult thing but, you know, it was a very tough thing for PJ and his mom, PJ’s wife Kelly, because FC Dallas came recruiting him and his dream was to play soccer professionally and maybe in Europe and all that. And so, FC Dallas literally came and recruited him, came to their house and it was just a very challenging thing because he was going to be going off in the eighth grade to this place developing.

“And so he’s been living in Dallas, literally since the eighth grade. And it’s amazing. So, I’m the only person on the planet that knew because he could bomb it 45 to 50 yards in the eighth grade. No one really knew because he has not played football. But he comes around and gets out there and plays around and kicks the ball and this and that. I mean it’s been amazing to watch him develop.

Clemson football should be okay on the kicking front, though, as the Tigers return their primary kicker from their run to the 2019 national championship game.  As a true sophomore last season, B.T. Potter made all 79 of his point-after attempts and 13 of his 21 field-goal tries.