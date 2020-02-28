UCLA completes 2026 schedule by bringing Nevada to the Rose Bowl

There’s been a flurry of Pac-12 and Mountain West matchups made public in recent days and UCLA added one more just under the wire this week.
The school announced on Friday that they had added Nevada to their 2026 schedule. The Wolf Pack will visit the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 19 that season.
This will surprisingly be just the second meeting between the two teams. The first also came at the Rose Bowl — an eventual 58-20 victory for the powder blue back in 2013.
With the addition of Nevada, the Bruins have now wrapped up their 2026 non-conference slate. The team also hosts fellow Mountain West power San Diego State that year and will travel to Georgia in a cross-country season opener.
On the flip side, the Wolf Pack are just getting started in their scheduling as this is the first game on the calendar that year. Jay Norvell’s squad is no stranger to taking on the Pac-12 though. In addition to this contest, the school will take on Cal in 2021 and USC in 2023.
Interestingly, both programs will open in Week 0 for this upcoming season. The 2020 campaign for UCLA kicks off against New Mexico State at home while UNR takes on UC Davis in Reno.
The NCAA Football Rules Committee is recommending several minor tweaks to the rulebook for the upcoming 2020 season.
Perhaps the most notable of the proposals being advanced is that players who have been ejected for targeting be allowed to remain on the sidelines. Since the rule’s inception, players have normally been escorted to the locker room where they remain until the end of the game.
“In reviewing the trends in targeting, the committee is encouraged and pleased with how the rules have clearly had a positive impact on our game,” said David Shaw, chair of the committee and head coach at Stanford, in a statement. “We are encouraged by the improvements in the way our officials, our coaches and our players have worked to keep our game exciting and make it safer. We will continue to look for ways to improve our approach to targeting, but we strongly believe we are on the right path.”
Among the other ideas advanced by the committee include ensuring no more than two players wear the same number. In addition, they recommend that ‘0’ be added to the list of single-digits available to be worn to help this.
Instant replay was also on the docket. A proposed guideline will call for reviews to be completed in less than two minutes (hooray for pace of play). Officials will also be allowed to take “jurisdiction of the contest” 30 minutes earlier than normal in order to limit interactions (i.e. fights) between teams. The proposal calls for them to take over 90 minutes before kickoff as a result.
Otherwise, it was pretty much a low key set of changes proposed. While there was plenty of talk about further rules being tweaked when it comes to the kickoff and targeting, the actual things advanced to the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel was rather limited. That latter group will discuss and approve/deny the changes on April 16.
The ranks of the Miami offensive line thinned out a little this week.
Just days before spring practice was set to begin in Coral Gables, 247Sports reports that Hurricanes backup offensive lineman Zach Dykstra had left the team. Interestingly, the redshirt sophomore had not yet entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
While that may eventually be coming, the fact that it hasn’t happened means Dykstra’s next steps are very much TBD.
A former three-star recruit from Iowa, Dykstra saw the field just once during his tenure in South Florida. That came in a 2018 game against an FCS squad and he didn’t crack the rotation at all last season.
247Sports notes that the lineman is the sixth player from the 2017 recruiting class at Miami to head for the exits. While that’s not an eye-opening number, it’s notable nevertheless.
Head coach Manny Diaz should provide further clarity on Dykstra’s decision on Monday when the team starts spring practice. The team hosts their annual spring game on April 11 and will open the 2020 season at home against Temple, the team that once hired Diaz for a few weeks before he made a U-turn back to the program he currently runs.
The Sun Belt has made the #FunBelt officially official.
Joining a slew of other Group of Five leagues this week, the conference released their full 2020 football schedule on Friday.
It was also confirmed that the Sun Belt Football Championship Game will take place on Championship Saturday, Dec. 5. The contest will be broadcasted on either ESPN or ESPN2.
Among the highlights of the rest of the schedule? There will be seven midweek games on ESPN2 and ESPNU during the upcoming campaign. These are the South’s answer to #MACtion and have, over the years, earned the nickname #FunBelt games.
Of the seven, there are some pretty big matchups too. Appalachian State hosts Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday, Oct. 7. A week later the reigning league champ Mountaineers travel to division rival Georgia Southern. Both games will be televised on ESPN2. Arkansas State traveling to ULL on Nov. 5 is another notable midweek game.
In the non-conference portion, Sun Belt teams will also take on programs such as Alabama, Boise State, Memphis, Michigan, SMU, South Carolina and Wisconsin among others.
You can find the full date and matchup of every game involving one of the conference’s teams here. TV selections and game times for the first three weeks have already been announced but games beyond that window will trickle out at a later date.
The extended Arizona football family is mourning the way-too-early passing of one of their own.
Earlier this week, a GoFundMe account was created for Sterling Lewis. In it, it was revealed that Lewis “has had a rough bout with the flu turned to pneumonia, and is now experiencing additional health complications.” Because of the medical issues, Lewis was placed “in a medically induced coma with assisted breathing devices to allow his body to more efficiently recover.”
Sadly, Lewis died Wednesday because of complications of what has been described as Valley Fever. He was just 32 years old.
Lewis is survived by a wife and two sons.
Thursday night, the Arizona football program released a statement attributed to current head coach Kevin Sumlin addressing Lewis’ death.
The Arizona Football Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Sterling Lewis. The entire football program would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Sterling’s family and friends. His contagious passion, energy and enthusiasm will be missed.
Lewis began his collegiate career at Blinn College in Texas. He moved on to the Arizona football team for the 2008 and 2009 seasons. In 23 games with the Wildcats, Lewis was credited with 97 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and an interception.
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Lewis’ way-too-early passing.
And, if anyone is so inclined, you can go HERE to donate to help Lewis’ wife and kids.