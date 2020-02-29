Future of Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott could be decided this year

All things considered, the Pac-12 is in a pretty good spot as a college sports conference. But it could be better. Because the Pac-12 struggles to keep up with the likes of the Big Ten and SEC when it comes to revenue distribution, the rumblings about the future of commissioner Larry Scott continue to grow a bit louder. With Scott’s contract with the Pac-12 due to expire in two years, discussions about his future with the conference are beginning to dial in one key question; is Larry Scott the right man for the job?
According to a report from Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, Pac-12 leaders could come to a decision on Scott’s future by the end of the year. The reason for such a timeline, not surprisingly, may be inspired by the conference’s upcoming round of media rights on the horizon. The Pac-12 has media contracts that run into the spring of 2024, but media rights deals tend to be negotiated with current partners much earlier in advance.
Scott’s contract expiring two years before the next media rights package is expected to be lined up means the Pac-12 either needs to lock down Scott for commissioner beyond 2022 and let him lead the negotiations or cut Scott from the picture entirely and find a new commissioner in plenty of time before working on its next media rights deal.
“They can’t wait until 2022 to make a decision on Larry,’’ one anonymous source said to Wilner. “The future of the conference is at stake. By this summer, they have to know if he’s staying or going.”
Scott has received a fair amount of criticism since becoming the commissioner of the Pac-12. The conference has expanded to 12 members and added a conference championship game, but some felt the conference settled with Colorado and Utah after not being able to land the goldmine that could have been Texas and Oklahoma (and potentially up to four more to create the Pac-16). The Pac-12 launched the Pac-12 Network, but ongoing struggles to get more providers to sign on has suggested the Pac-12 overplayed its hand with its draw. Scot has also had to defend the Pac-12’s late-night TV schedule and instant replay integrity.
The Pac-12 renewed Scott’s contract in 2017 with one year remaining.
Tulane head coach Willie Fritz is filling a vacancy on his staff with a familiar face. Josh Christian-Young is reportedly on his way to join the Tulane football program as a defensive backs coach. Christian-young is coming to Tulane from Army, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
As noted by Rittenberg, Christian-young previously worked with Fritz at Georgia Southern. Christian-young has been an assistant with Army for the past four seasons, which has seen Army football turn things around under head coach Jeff Monken.
Tulane ranked seventh in the 12-team American Athletic Conference in pass defense in 2019. The Green Wave allowed 220.7 yards per game through the air and allowed 23 passing touchdowns (with 12 interceptions). Army did have the nation’s fifth-best passing defense according to yards per game, although it is important to remember how much clock Army’s offense tends to chew up as well. But to be fair, Tulane’s running style tends to consume clock too (only Navy rushed for more yards per game than Tulane among AAC programs last season).
Along with the addition of Christian-young, Football Scoop also notes longtime Louisiana high school head coach Byron Dawson will join the program as a defensive line coach. It should go without saying that having a longtime high school coach from Louisiana is always a good idea for a program like Tulane. Having a staff member so connected to the world of Louisiana high school football can be a valuable recruiting tool. It won’t be enough to challenge LSU and other top programs for the top high school talent in the state, but it’s still a nice key member to have on the staff.
Central Michigan is moving a home game against rival Western Michigan to Detroit this season. The initial reactions from the locals in Mt. Pleasant has not been, well, pleasant.
“We all feel like it’s a bummer,” Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce Jamie Pierson said, as reported by Central Michigan Life. “It will make an impact, but I don’t know how much. They’ll definitely feel it,” Pierson added, commenting on the negative affect the relocated game will have on local businesses.
Earlier this week, as the MAC rolled out its 2020 college football schedule, Central Michigan officially moved its home game against Western Michigan to Ford Field., home to the NFL’s Detroit Lions and the MAC Championship Game. CMU hoped to make it a multi-year deal, but WMU turned down the idea of losing one of their home games to a neutral site game in Detroit’s Ford Field. Locals in Mt. Pleasant seem to wish the powers that be at CMU had the same mentality as those at WMU. Or at least a bit of notice ahead of time.
“I didn’t get the heads up,” Mount Pleasant Mayor William Joseph, a Central Michigan alum, said to Central Michigan Life. “So, um, obviously shocked and surprised… I’m not very excited about it.”
It makes sense from CMU’s point of view to want to try attracting the attention in Detroit, the largest metro area in the state of Michigan. But small college towns take a hit any time there is not a college football game being played at home. And big weekend rivalry games not being played at home hurt even more.
College students will do stupid things. The latest piece of evidence of this comes to us from the land of the reigning national champion LSU Tigers.
LSU student Clayton Fleetwood, of New Jersey, has been accused by university police of breaking his way into Tiger Stadium on two separate occasions (Jan. 21 and Feb. 8, according to the Associated Press), and racking up an estimated $8,000 worth of damage to the field. University police were able to match footage on security cameras around the football stadium with Fleetwood’s student ID card to pin the vandalism on Fleetwood.
Fleetwood was charged with simple burglary, criminal trespassing, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A second person suspected of joining Fleetwood has not been charged with any crimes at this time.
LSU’s Tiger Stadium is undergoing some offseason construction, which is typical for a number of football stadiums this time of year. Don’t expect the ATV joyride or the construction to impact the LSU spring game. The reigning national champions will play the spring game on April 18 in Tiger Stadium.
Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton is spending part of his weekend in legal trouble. Middleton was reportedly arrested Saturday morning and charged for an alleged domestic assault and public intoxication.
According to a report from Knoxville News Sentinel, Middleton is accused of shoving his girlfriend twice, causing her bodily harm. From the Knoxville News Sentinel report;
An officer responded to call at 2:44 a.m. Saturday for an incident that allegedly occurred in an alley behind Walgreen’s on Cumberland Avenue. Middleton was arrested nearby at The Standard at Knoxville apartments.
Early details of the incident claim Middleton was fighting another male and that eventually led to Middleton allegedly pushing his girlfriend to the ground after she attempted to break up the fight. Middleton was approached by police at an apartment complex, where it was determined he showed signs of being impaired by alcohol and his girlfriend had visible injuries that were allegedly the result of Middleton’s shoving. The female was reportedly visibly startled when speaking to the responding officers.
A statement from Tennessee spokesperson Bill Martin, the University of Tennessee is aware of the incident is gathering additional information regarding the situation. There has been no update on Middleton’s status with the Vols.
Middleton is a senior defensive end for the Vols. Middleton started six games for the Vols last season as he eventually proved worthy of the starting job as the 2019 season played out. Middleton had 28 tackles in 2019, including one sack and two tackles for a loss.