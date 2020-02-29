Tennessee starting DL Darel Middleton charged for alleged domestic assault

Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton is spending part of his weekend in legal trouble. Middleton was reportedly arrested Saturday morning and charged for an alleged domestic assault and public intoxication.

According to a report from Knoxville News Sentinel, Middleton is accused of shoving his girlfriend twice, causing her bodily harm. From the Knoxville News Sentinel report;

An officer responded to call at 2:44 a.m. Saturday for an incident that allegedly occurred in an alley behind Walgreen’s on Cumberland Avenue. Middleton was arrested nearby at The Standard at Knoxville apartments.

Early details of the incident claim Middleton was fighting another male and that eventually led to Middleton allegedly pushing his girlfriend to the ground after she attempted to break up the fight. Middleton was approached by police at an apartment complex, where it was determined he showed signs of being impaired by alcohol and his girlfriend had visible injuries that were allegedly the result of Middleton’s shoving. The female was reportedly visibly startled when speaking to the responding officers.

A statement from Tennessee spokesperson Bill Martin, the University of Tennessee is aware of the incident is gathering additional information regarding the situation. There has been no update on Middleton’s status with the Vols.

Middleton is a senior defensive end for the Vols. Middleton started six games for the Vols last season as he eventually proved worthy of the starting job as the 2019 season played out. Middleton had 28 tackles in 2019, including one sack and two tackles for a loss.

