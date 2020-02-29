Washington State football
Getty Images

Washington State may be losing highest-rated 2018 signee to transfer

By John TaylorFeb 29, 2020, 8:58 AM EST
1 Comment

Washington State football is the latest Power Five program to feel the sting of offseason roster attrition.

According to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, Rodrick Fisher has decided to leave the Washington State football program. At the moment, Fisher is not listed in the NCAA transfer database, a Washington State football official confirmed.

It’s unclear what prompted Fisher to leave the team. For what it’s worth, Fisher is no longer listed in the online roster on the official website of the Washington State football program.

Coming out of high school in Spokane, Fisher was a four-star 2018 signee. He was rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of Washington.  Fisher was also the highest-rated signee in Wazzu’s recruiting class that year.

Fisher traveled a rough road just to make it to Pullman. From KXLY.com:

The wide receiver went to WSU from East Valley High School. Throughout high school, Fisher was homeless. He told 4 News Now in 2016 that he hung out with the wrong crowd and put himself in dangerous situations. He found football and eventually a connection with his coach, who later adopted him.

As a true freshman, Fisher appeared in four games, mostly on special teams. The 6-2, 195-pound receiver caught one pass for 12 yards. He did take a redshirt for the 2019 campaign.

Last season, Fisher started six of the 13 games in which he played. He finished that year with 19 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown.

Fisher’s apparent departure comes roughly seven weeks after Nick Rolovich was named as the new Washington State football head coach. Rolovich replaced the coach who recruited Fisher, Mike Leach, who left for the Mississippi State job in early January.

Obviously, given the connection to Leach, MSU could be a potential landing spot for Fisher.

LSU student charged for joyriding in Tiger Stadium on ATV

Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 29, 2020, 1:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

College students will do stupid things. The latest piece of evidence of this comes to us from the land of the reigning national champion LSU Tigers.

LSU student Clayton Fleetwood, of New Jersey, has been accused by university police of breaking his way into Tiger Stadium on two separate occasions (Jan. 21 and Feb. 8, according to the Associated Press), and racking up an estimated $8,000 worth of damage to the field. University police were able to match footage on security cameras around the football stadium with Fleetwood’s student ID card to pin the vandalism on Fleetwood.

Fleetwood was charged with simple burglary, criminal trespassing, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A second person suspected of joining Fleetwood has not been charged with any crimes at this time.

LSU’s Tiger Stadium is undergoing some offseason construction, which is typical for a number of football stadiums this time of year. Don’t expect the ATV joyride or the construction to impact the LSU spring game. The reigning national champions will play the spring game on April 18 in Tiger Stadium.

Tennessee starting DL Darel Middleton charged for alleged domestic assault

Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 29, 2020, 12:24 PM EST
1 Comment

Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton is spending part of his weekend in legal trouble. Middleton was reportedly arrested Saturday morning and charged for an alleged domestic assault and public intoxication.

According to a report from Knoxville News Sentinel, Middleton is accused of shoving his girlfriend twice, causing her bodily harm. From the Knoxville News Sentinel report;

An officer responded to call at 2:44 a.m. Saturday for an incident that allegedly occurred in an alley behind Walgreen’s on Cumberland Avenue. Middleton was arrested nearby at The Standard at Knoxville apartments.

Early details of the incident claim Middleton was fighting another male and that eventually led to Middleton allegedly pushing his girlfriend to the ground after she attempted to break up the fight. Middleton was approached by police at an apartment complex, where it was determined he showed signs of being impaired by alcohol and his girlfriend had visible injuries that were allegedly the result of Middleton’s shoving. The female was reportedly visibly startled when speaking to the responding officers.

A statement from Tennessee spokesperson Bill Martin, the University of Tennessee is aware of the incident is gathering additional information regarding the situation. There has been no update on Middleton’s status with the Vols.

Middleton is a senior defensive end for the Vols. Middleton started six games for the Vols last season as he eventually proved worthy of the starting job as the 2019 season played out. Middleton had 28 tackles in 2019, including one sack and two tackles for a loss.

The Citadel to use some XFL rules for its spring game

XFL
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 29, 2020, 10:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

When the XFL made its debut earlier this month, we made the argument that college football should adopt a couple of the professional football league’s “unique” rules. Next weekend, one FCS program will do just that. In an unofficial game, of course.

Next Saturday, The Citadel will hold its annual spring game. This week, though, the program announced said game will have quite a few twists.

First, the team will utilize players as coaches, with the real coaches taking a hands-off approach. Secondly, the game will feature several rules currently utilized by the XFL.

From the school’s release:

The game itself will feature four 12-minute quarters, utilizing many rules from the XFL. The most noticeable differences will be on special teams. The Bulldogs will use the XFL kickoff rule where the kicker will kick from the 35-yard line with the coverage team lining up at the return side 35-yard line. The return team lines up at the 30-yard line and neither team can moved until the ball is caught by the returner.

There will also be no kicking of extra points. After a touchdown, the teams will have the option of running a play from the 2, 5, or 10-yard line, worth 1, 2, or 3 points. If the defense is able to force a turnover and return it to the end zone, the resulting score is equal to the number of points the offense was attempting to score on its PAT.

One of the more unique features for this game will be the option for the double-forward pass. The offense has the opportunity to throw two forward passes, as long as the first pass is behind the line of scrimmage.

If the game goes to overtime, the Bulldogs will use the shootout style overtime. Overtime consists of five rounds with each team getting one play to score from the 5-yard line. If the teams are tied after five rounds, then rounds will continue until one team is leading at the end of a round.

Of all of the XFL rules that have been discussed, the kickoff rule is the one that has the highest chance of actually making it to the FBS level. In fact, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said recently that’s the direction this level of the sport is likely headed.

“I think the [XFL] kickoff may be where we’re headed. I think it’s an interesting new approach,” Muschamp said. “It keeps the kickoff in the game and eliminates some of the collisions we are worried about.”

Mel Tucker’s first Michigan State coaching staff is officially complete

Michigan State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 28, 2020, 11:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

And just like that, Mel Tucker‘s first coaching staff at Michigan State football has been filled.  Officially.

Earlier Friday, reports continued to surface that Tucker was looking to swipe Scottie Hazelton from Kansas State.  Later on in the evening, MSU confirmed that Hazelton has been added to Tucker’s staff.

The veteran of nearly a quarter-century in the coaching profession will serve as the Spartans’ defensive coordinator.

“Scottie definitely has the mentality you’re looking for in a defensive coordinator,” the new Michigan State football head coach said in a statement. “He’s a leader with an infectious personality and he’s an excellent teacher. He’s learned from some of the great defensive minds in the game throughout his career. Scottie has been a defensive coordinator multiple times, including at the Power 5 level, he’s coached in the NFL, and he’s been on a staff that won a national championship. I couldn’t be more excited about hiring Scottie as our defensive coordinator to lead our outstanding defensive staff.”

Hazelton spent the 2019 season as the defensive coordinator at Kansas State.  He’s also been the coordinator at Wyoming (2017-18) and Nevada (2013) at the FBS level.

With Hazelton’s hiring, all 10 of Tucker’s on-field assistants for his Michigan State football staff have been hired.

The weekend before last, it was confirmed that Ron Burton and Mike Tressel would be retained.  Shortly thereafter, Chris Kapilovic officially followed Tucker to MSU from Colorado.  Two Wednesdays ago, former first-team All-Big Ten wide receiver Courtney Hawkins returned to East Lansing to coach the same position he played for the Spartans.  A day laterJay Johnson was confirmed as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and Harlon Barnett was brought back as defensive backs coach.  A day after that, Tucker pried Ted Gilmore away from Wisconsin to serve as MSU’s tight ends coach.

February 24, Ross Els (special teams coordinator) and William Peagler (running backs coach) were added as well.