Washington State football is the latest Power Five program to feel the sting of offseason roster attrition.

According to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, Rodrick Fisher has decided to leave the Washington State football program. At the moment, Fisher is not listed in the NCAA transfer database, a Washington State football official confirmed.

It’s unclear what prompted Fisher to leave the team. For what it’s worth, Fisher is no longer listed in the online roster on the official website of the Washington State football program.

Coming out of high school in Spokane, Fisher was a four-star 2018 signee. He was rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of Washington. Fisher was also the highest-rated signee in Wazzu’s recruiting class that year.

Fisher traveled a rough road just to make it to Pullman. From KXLY.com:

The wide receiver went to WSU from East Valley High School. Throughout high school, Fisher was homeless. He told 4 News Now in 2016 that he hung out with the wrong crowd and put himself in dangerous situations. He found football and eventually a connection with his coach, who later adopted him.

As a true freshman, Fisher appeared in four games, mostly on special teams. The 6-2, 195-pound receiver caught one pass for 12 yards. He did take a redshirt for the 2019 campaign.

Last season, Fisher started six of the 13 games in which he played. He finished that year with 19 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown.

Fisher’s apparent departure comes roughly seven weeks after Nick Rolovich was named as the new Washington State football head coach. Rolovich replaced the coach who recruited Fisher, Mike Leach, who left for the Mississippi State job in early January.

Obviously, given the connection to Leach, MSU could be a potential landing spot for Fisher.