A relative of the late, great Muhammad Ali has decided a path other than the game of football is best for him.
On his personal Twitter account late this past week, Biaggio Ali Walsh announced that he is “finished with football and [is] working to pursue my career in film, modeling, and acting.”
“Thank you for all the years of support and love,” the running back wrote in the social media missive. “I am excited to journey into the next chapter of my life.”
Ali Walsh is the grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali.
Coming out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Ali Walsh was a three-star member of Cal’s recruiting class in 2017. After redshirting as a true freshman, and in 10 appearances, Walsh carried just four times for nine yards in 2018.
In December of 2018, Ali Walsh opted to transfer from Cal. A month later, the running back landed at UNLV. In August of last year, he was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
Despite receiving that waiver, Ali Walsh didn’t record an offensive statistic for the Rebels in 2019. In pursuing a non-football career, the player is leaving two years of eligibility on the table.
It appears Alabama football is on the verge of replacing Nick Saban’s longest-tenured lieutenants.
Monday, Georgia confirmed that it had poached Alabama football strength & conditioning coach Scott Cochran to take an on-field coaching role. Specifically, Cochran will serve as the Bulldogs’ special teams coordinator.
Saturday, it’s being reported that that Alabama has offered Indiana strength & conditioning coach David Ballou the same job with the Crimson Tide. At this point, there’s been no confirmation from either the Indiana or Alabama football programs.
Ballou has spent the past two seasons at Indiana. He also went to high school in the state and played his college football for the Hoosiers. After spending the first 14 seasons of his coaching career at his high school alma mater, Ballou took a job at Notre Dame in 2017. He spent one year with the Fighting Irish before returning to IU.
It’s also expected that Ballou will bring Dr. Matt Rhea, Indiana’s Athletic Performance Coach, along with him to Tuscaloosaa.
If the move comes to fruition, Ballou will certainly have sizable shoes to fill.
Cochran was on Saban’s staff for all six of his national titles, as he served as an assistant strength coach at LSU in 2003. Cochran has been in the same position with Alabama football since Saban took over as head coach in 2007.
Cochran is widely considered one of the top strength coaches in the sport. Not surprisingly, his pay reflects that. This past season, only four strength coaches earned more than Cochran’s $595,000.
Ballou, incidentally, was 15th at $400,000. That number placed him fifth in the Big Ten as well.
Tulane head coach Willie Fritz is filling a vacancy on his staff with a familiar face. Josh Christian-Young is reportedly on his way to join the Tulane football program as a defensive backs coach. Christian-young is coming to Tulane from Army, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
As noted by Rittenberg, Christian-young previously worked with Fritz at Georgia Southern. Christian-young has been an assistant with Army for the past four seasons, which has seen Army football turn things around under head coach Jeff Monken.
Tulane ranked seventh in the 12-team American Athletic Conference in pass defense in 2019. The Green Wave allowed 220.7 yards per game through the air and allowed 23 passing touchdowns (with 12 interceptions). Army did have the nation’s fifth-best passing defense according to yards per game, although it is important to remember how much clock Army’s offense tends to chew up as well. But to be fair, Tulane’s running style tends to consume clock too (only Navy rushed for more yards per game than Tulane among AAC programs last season).
Along with the addition of Christian-young, Football Scoop also notes longtime Louisiana high school head coach Byron Dawson will join the program as a defensive line coach. It should go without saying that having a longtime high school coach from Louisiana is always a good idea for a program like Tulane. Having a staff member so connected to the world of Louisiana high school football can be a valuable recruiting tool. It won’t be enough to challenge LSU and other top programs for the top high school talent in the state, but it’s still a nice key member to have on the staff.
All things considered, the Pac-12 is in a pretty good spot as a college sports conference. But it could be better. Because the Pac-12 struggles to keep up with the likes of the Big Ten and SEC when it comes to revenue distribution, the rumblings about the future of commissioner Larry Scott continue to grow a bit louder. With Scott’s contract with the Pac-12 due to expire in two years, discussions about his future with the conference are beginning to dial in one key question; is Larry Scott the right man for the job?
According to a report from Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, Pac-12 leaders could come to a decision on Scott’s future by the end of the year. The reason for such a timeline, not surprisingly, may be inspired by the conference’s upcoming round of media rights on the horizon. The Pac-12 has media contracts that run into the spring of 2024, but media rights deals tend to be negotiated with current partners much earlier in advance.
Scott’s contract expiring two years before the next media rights package is expected to be lined up means the Pac-12 either needs to lock down Scott for commissioner beyond 2022 and let him lead the negotiations or cut Scott from the picture entirely and find a new commissioner in plenty of time before working on its next media rights deal.
“They can’t wait until 2022 to make a decision on Larry,’’ one anonymous source said to Wilner. “The future of the conference is at stake. By this summer, they have to know if he’s staying or going.”
Scott has received a fair amount of criticism since becoming the commissioner of the Pac-12. The conference has expanded to 12 members and added a conference championship game, but some felt the conference settled with Colorado and Utah after not being able to land the goldmine that could have been Texas and Oklahoma (and potentially up to four more to create the Pac-16). The Pac-12 launched the Pac-12 Network, but ongoing struggles to get more providers to sign on has suggested the Pac-12 overplayed its hand with its draw. Scot has also had to defend the Pac-12’s late-night TV schedule and instant replay integrity.
The Pac-12 renewed Scott’s contract in 2017 with one year remaining.
Central Michigan is moving a home game against rival Western Michigan to Detroit this season. The initial reactions from the locals in Mt. Pleasant has not been, well, pleasant.
“We all feel like it’s a bummer,” Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce Jamie Pierson said, as reported by Central Michigan Life. “It will make an impact, but I don’t know how much. They’ll definitely feel it,” Pierson added, commenting on the negative affect the relocated game will have on local businesses.
Earlier this week, as the MAC rolled out its 2020 college football schedule, Central Michigan officially moved its home game against Western Michigan to Ford Field., home to the NFL’s Detroit Lions and the MAC Championship Game. CMU hoped to make it a multi-year deal, but WMU turned down the idea of losing one of their home games to a neutral site game in Detroit’s Ford Field. Locals in Mt. Pleasant seem to wish the powers that be at CMU had the same mentality as those at WMU. Or at least a bit of notice ahead of time.
“I didn’t get the heads up,” Mount Pleasant Mayor William Joseph, a Central Michigan alum, said to Central Michigan Life. “So, um, obviously shocked and surprised… I’m not very excited about it.”
It makes sense from CMU’s point of view to want to try attracting the attention in Detroit, the largest metro area in the state of Michigan. But small college towns take a hit any time there is not a college football game being played at home. And big weekend rivalry games not being played at home hurt even more.