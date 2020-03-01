A relative of the late, great Muhammad Ali has decided a path other than the game of football is best for him.

On his personal Twitter account late this past week, Biaggio Ali Walsh announced that he is “finished with football and [is] working to pursue my career in film, modeling, and acting.”

“Thank you for all the years of support and love,” the running back wrote in the social media missive. “I am excited to journey into the next chapter of my life.”

Ali Walsh is the grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

In case anyone is wondering, I am finished with football and working to pursue my career in film, modeling, and acting. Thank you for all the years of support and love. I am excited to journey into the next chapter of my life. — Biaggio (@BiaggioAli1234) February 28, 2020

Coming out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Ali Walsh was a three-star member of Cal’s recruiting class in 2017. After redshirting as a true freshman, and in 10 appearances, Walsh carried just four times for nine yards in 2018.

In December of 2018, Ali Walsh opted to transfer from Cal. A month later, the running back landed at UNLV. In August of last year, he was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

Despite receiving that waiver, Ali Walsh didn’t record an offensive statistic for the Rebels in 2019. In pursuing a non-football career, the player is leaving two years of eligibility on the table.