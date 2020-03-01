Joe Moorhead bringing former Mississippi State assistant with him to Oregon

It looks like new Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is going to be bringing one of his former assistants from Mississippi State with him. According to a report from Football Scoop this weekend, it is expected Oregon will add Taylor Housewright as an offensive quality control assistant.
Housewright held the same position under Moorhead at Mississippi State. A change to Housewright’s own Twitter profile helped confirm that news, as it is now flooded with Oregon logos and colors and, of course, retweets. Housewright previously held a role as an offensive graduate assistant at Wyoming. He also played quarterback for Ashland University from 2009 through 2011. Housewright spent a few seasons coaching at his alma mater as well before moving on to Wyoming and, later, Mississippi State.
Moorehead was fired as head coach by Mississippi State at the conclusion of his second year in Starkville (Mississippi State hired former Washington State head coach Mike Leach). Roughly three weeks later, Oregon confirmed the addition of Moorhead as the new offensive coordinator for head coach Mario Cristobal. Moorhead is replacing Marcus Arroyo, who accepted the head coaching job at UNLV in December 2019.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has a bit of a mess to deal with this weekend after three of his players were arrested for a variety of reasons. Running back Jacardia Wright, linebacker DeMarrquese Hayes, and linebacker Nick Allen were each arrested this weekend, according to The Wichita Eagle on Sunday morning.
Wright was arrested by campus police for a failure to appear and issued a $500 bond. Hayes was arrested by county police Saturday night for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Allen was also arrested for suspected driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, with the arrest being made by Kansas Highway Patrol. Allen paid a bond of $1,500.
Wright played in three games for the Wildcats in 2019 as a true freshman. He rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 22 rushing attempts.
Allen played in all 13 games for the Wildcats during his freshman season in 2019. He recorded two tackles as a reserve and special teams contributor.
Hayes is the newest member of the Kansas State program among the three arrested players. Hayes signed with Kansas State in December 2019 during the early signing period. He was an early-enrollee to get a chance to work out with the team in the spring and participate in spring football practices.
Kansas State will open spring practices on March 17.
Ongoing concerns about his knees have prompted Texas Tech linebacker Evan Rambo to retire from football. Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells confirmed Rambo has retired from football, according to a report from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Rambo transferred to Texas Tech from Cal in April 2019 as a graduate transfer. He was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, which would have allowed him to play the upcoming 2020 season. However, the spring practices for the Red Raiders will begin this week without Rambo.
Rambo started two games for Texas Tech last season and was expected to be a likely candidate for a starting job this fall, but an injury last season brought his first year with the Red Raiders to a premature end. Rambo missed all but four games in the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Cal due to a torn ACL.
Rambo appeared in six games in 2019 for Texas Tech, in which he recorded 18 tackles (4.5 tackles for a loss and one sack) with one interception. Rambo played a full 12-game season for Cal in 2018 with 16 tackles and four TFL and two sacks.
A relative of the late, great Muhammad Ali has decided a path other than the game of football is best for him.
On his personal Twitter account late this past week, Biaggio Ali Walsh announced that he is “finished with football and [is] working to pursue my career in film, modeling, and acting.”
“Thank you for all the years of support and love,” the running back wrote in the social media missive. “I am excited to journey into the next chapter of my life.”
Ali Walsh is the grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali.
Coming out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Ali Walsh was a three-star member of Cal’s recruiting class in 2017. After redshirting as a true freshman, and in 10 appearances, Walsh carried just four times for nine yards in 2018.
In December of 2018, Ali Walsh opted to transfer from Cal. A month later, the running back landed at UNLV. In August of last year, he was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
Despite receiving that waiver, Ali Walsh didn’t record an offensive statistic for the Rebels in 2019. In pursuing a non-football career, the player is leaving two years of eligibility on the table.
It appears Alabama football is on the verge of replacing Nick Saban’s longest-tenured lieutenants.
Monday, Georgia confirmed that it had poached Alabama football strength & conditioning coach Scott Cochran to take an on-field coaching role. Specifically, Cochran will serve as the Bulldogs’ special teams coordinator.
Saturday, it’s being reported that that Alabama has offered Indiana strength & conditioning coach David Ballou the same job with the Crimson Tide. At this point, there’s been no confirmation from either the Indiana or Alabama football programs.
Ballou has spent the past two seasons at Indiana. He also went to high school in the state and played his college football for the Hoosiers. After spending the first 14 seasons of his coaching career at his high school alma mater, Ballou took a job at Notre Dame in 2017. He spent one year with the Fighting Irish before returning to IU.
It’s also expected that Ballou will bring Dr. Matt Rhea, Indiana’s Athletic Performance Coach, along with him to Tuscaloosaa.
If the move comes to fruition, Ballou will certainly have sizable shoes to fill.
Cochran was on Saban’s staff for all six of his national titles, as he served as an assistant strength coach at LSU in 2003. Cochran has been in the same position with Alabama football since Saban took over as head coach in 2007.
Cochran is widely considered one of the top strength coaches in the sport. Not surprisingly, his pay reflects that. This past season, only four strength coaches earned more than Cochran’s $595,000.
Ballou, incidentally, was 15th at $400,000. That number placed him fifth in the Big Ten as well.