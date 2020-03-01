Texas Tech linebacker Evan Rambo retires from football

Ongoing concerns about his knees have prompted Texas Tech linebacker Evan Rambo to retire from football. Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells confirmed Rambo has retired from football, according to a report from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Rambo transferred to Texas Tech from Cal in April 2019 as a graduate transfer. He was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, which would have allowed him to play the upcoming 2020 season. However, the spring practices for the Red Raiders will begin this week without Rambo.

Rambo started two games for Texas Tech last season and was expected to be a likely candidate for a starting job this fall, but an injury last season brought his first year with the Red Raiders to a premature end. Rambo missed all but four games in the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Cal due to a torn ACL.

Rambo appeared in six games in 2019 for Texas Tech, in which he recorded 18 tackles (4.5 tackles for a loss and one sack) with one interception. Rambo played a full 12-game season for Cal in 2018 with 16 tackles and four TFL and two sacks.

