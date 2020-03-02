One former Kansas football player has found his new collegiate home. And it’s a new home at a lower level of football.
On his personal Twitter account Monday, Dom Williams announced that he will be transferring to Northern Iowa. Earlier this month, the running back took the first step in leaving the Kansas football program by announcing on the same social-media website that he had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database.
Because UNI plays at the FCS level, Williams will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. It’s expected that Williams will spend one season with the Panthers. After that, it’s believed he’ll move back to the FBS level.
The 2021 season will be his final year of eligibility.
Williams was a three-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Kansas football program. He was rated as the No. 8 all-purpose back in the country. He was also the No. 73 player at any position in the state of Kansas.
All told, Williams played in 24 games during his time in Lawrence. Four of those appearances came in 2019, which will allow the back to use a redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility.
In those two dozen games, Williams ran for 470 yards and three touchdowns on 126 carries. His best season was 2018 when he ran for 231 yards, which was third on the Jayhawks. His three touchdowns, though, came as a true freshman. Those three scores on the ground were tied for second on the team.
In mid-January, UCLA Bruins football lost an assistant to an ACC school. A month and a half later, that hole has been filled. And by a man very familiar with the UCLA-USC rivalry.
The Bruins announced Monday evening that Johnny Nansen has been added to Chip Kelly‘s coaching staff. Specifically, Nansen has been hired to serve as the Bruins’ defensive line coach.
Nansen will replace Vince Oghobaase, who left the UCLA Bruins football staff to assume the same position at Boston College.
The past six seasons, Nansen was an assistant at UCLA Bruins football rival USC. The first two seasons at USC, he was the running backs coach/special teams coordinator/assistant head coach. The next three seasons with the Trojans, Nansen was linebackers coach/recruiting coordinator/assistant head coach. His last season before his firing, he was inside linebackers coach and defensive running-game coordinator.
Nansen has actually spent the past 11 seasons as an assistant in the Pac-12. Prior to USC, the California native was on the staff at Washington for five years. Nansen was the defensive line coach the first two years as the defensive line coach before moving over to the other side of the ball as running backs coach for the final three. Also during his time with the Huskies, Nansen also served as various points as special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator. He also held the title of assistant head coach for the last two years.
In addition to his coaching experience, he was also a player in the Pac-12. From 1992-96, he was a linebacker at Washington State.
After a couple of months of churn, Brian Kelly‘s Notre Dame football coaching staff is whole again.
Earlier this month, it was reported that John McNulty was set to take over as the Fighting Irish’s tight ends coach. Monday evening, Notre Dame football confirmed McNulty’s addition to Kelly’s staff. Additionally, Mike Mickens was announced as cornerbacks coach as well.
McNulty will replace Chip Long, the position coach who was relieved of his offensive coordinating duties last December. Mickens takes over for Todd Lyght, who left Notre Dame football staff in early January in order to be closer to his family on the West Coast.
“John and Mike bring a wealth of experience to our football program as players, coaches and educators,” the Notre Dame football head coach said in a statement. “John’s decades of experience at the college and pro level will add to our offensive staff. Mike has shown an incredible ability to get the most out of his players and I am excited to add him to our staff. Both are the perfect additions to help us continue graduating champions.”
McNulty, who played his college football at Penn State, will be entering his 30th season in the coaching profession. Twice he was the offensive coordinator at Rutgers, first in 2006 and then again in 2018. This past season, he served as an analyst at his alma mater.
In between his two RU stints, he was an NFL assistant coach for nine seasons. In one of those jobs, with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, he was the tight ends coach. That was the first time he had worked with the position in his nearly three decades as a coach.
Mickens was the cornerbacks coach at Cincinnati the past two seasons. He also played his college football with the Bearcats. His head coach those last two seasons at UC? Kelly, of course.
Indiana’s running back depth just got a little more shallow. For the fourth time this offseason, a running back from the Hoosiers has entered the transfer portal. The most recent addition to the transfer portal is sophomore running back Sampson James, according to a report from 247 Sports on Monday afternoon.
By entering the transfer portal, James is free to have communication with any other college football program looking to recruit him. While James may pull his name out of the portal at any time should he decide to stay at Indiana, the Hoosiers are no longer obligated to hold his scholarship. It is not unprecedented for players to pull their names out of the portal and stay where they are, but the majority of players entering the transfer portal do eventually land somewhere else.
If James does leave Indiana for another FBS program, NCAA rules dictate James will have to sit out the 2020 season as part of the transfer process. But if James files a waiver for immediate eligibility and relaxed waiver policies are put in place in time, James could potentially still be eligible to play this fall. For now, we’ll just wait to see where James ultimately decides
James was Indiana’s second-leading rusher in 2019 with 275 yards and three touchdowns.
Other Indiana running backs to have entered the transfer portal this offseason have included Ronnie Walker (HERE), Ivory Winters, and Cole Gest (HERE). The good news for Indiana is leading rusher Stevie Scott has not shown any signs he is looking to carry the football elsewhere. Scott led the Hoosiers with 845 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last season. The bad news is there is not a whole lot of running back depth to fall back on this spring, at least at the moment.
Despite previous reports suggesting Mike Stoops was about to join his brother at Kentucky, it appears Stoops will instead be staying put at Alabama. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops confirmed his older brother would not be heading to Lexington and has decided to remain on the staff at Alabama.
Stoops has been a defensive analyst for Nick Saban, and he will continue to hold that role with the Crimson Tide.
“I tried to hire my brother Mike and get him on staff and that’s not going to work out, by his choice,” Mark Stoops said, according to Kentucky Sports Radio.
As stated by the head coach of Kentucky, Mike Stoops apparently enjoys his current position at Alabama and may see better opportunities to come if he stays put.
“Mike chose to stay, he likes what he’s doing, the learning he’s doing and the work he’s doing with [Nick Saban] at Alabama,” Mike Stoops added. “Mike’s a big picture guy, so the timing of this position and the capacity that it is, he decided to stay there and continue to recalibrate himself to come back as a coordinator, so he decided to stay.”
Mark Stoops is continuing to look to fill his tenth assistant coaching spot on the staff in Lexington.