One former Kansas football player has found his new collegiate home. And it’s a new home at a lower level of football.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, Dom Williams announced that he will be transferring to Northern Iowa. Earlier this month, the running back took the first step in leaving the Kansas football program by announcing on the same social-media website that he had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database.

Because UNI plays at the FCS level, Williams will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. It’s expected that Williams will spend one season with the Panthers. After that, it’s believed he’ll move back to the FBS level.

The 2021 season will be his final year of eligibility.

Williams was a three-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Kansas football program. He was rated as the No. 8 all-purpose back in the country. He was also the No. 73 player at any position in the state of Kansas.

All told, Williams played in 24 games during his time in Lawrence. Four of those appearances came in 2019, which will allow the back to use a redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility.

In those two dozen games, Williams ran for 470 yards and three touchdowns on 126 carries. His best season was 2018 when he ran for 231 yards, which was third on the Jayhawks. His three touchdowns, though, came as a true freshman. Those three scores on the ground were tied for second on the team.