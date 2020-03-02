Kansas State stays within the family to fill defensive coordinator opening

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kansas State has an unexpected opening at defensive coordinator after Scottie Hazelton left for the same job at Michigan State.

As expected, Kansas State will stay within the family to fill that unexpected opening.

According to multiple reports on Monday, safeties coach Joe Klanderman will now lead the Wildcats’ defense. Klanderman is heading into his second season on the staff and his seventh consecutive working for Chris Klieman.

Klanderman was first hired by Klieman back in 2014, when the latter was promoted to North Dakota State’s head coach when Craig Bohl became the head coach in Wyoming. Klanderman was Minnesota State’s defensive coordinator for seven season prior to that.

Klanderman figures to be in line for a raise. He earned $350,000 in 2019, while Hazelton made $550,000.

The Wichita Eagle reported that Klanderman will continue coaching K-State’s safeties while running the defense, meaning Kansas State is in the market for a linebackers coach. ESPN added that cornerbacks coach Van Malone will add a title of passing game coordinator and associate head coach.