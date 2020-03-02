Kansas State stays within the family to fill defensive coordinator opening

Kansas State has an unexpected opening at defensive coordinator after Scottie Hazelton left for the same job at Michigan State.
As expected, Kansas State will stay within the family to fill that unexpected opening.
According to multiple reports on Monday, safeties coach Joe Klanderman will now lead the Wildcats’ defense. Klanderman is heading into his second season on the staff and his seventh consecutive working for Chris Klieman.
Klanderman was first hired by Klieman back in 2014, when the latter was promoted to North Dakota State’s head coach when Craig Bohl became the head coach in Wyoming. Klanderman was Minnesota State’s defensive coordinator for seven season prior to that.
Klanderman figures to be in line for a raise. He earned $350,000 in 2019, while Hazelton made $550,000.
The Wichita Eagle reported that Klanderman will continue coaching K-State’s safeties while running the defense, meaning Kansas State is in the market for a linebackers coach. ESPN added that cornerbacks coach Van Malone will add a title of passing game coordinator and associate head coach.
In its long climb out of college football purgatory, Nebraska is on a never-ending hunt for talented players. And so the last thing the Huskers need is for one of the talented players already on the roster to leave.
Which, of course, is what just happened.
Wide receiver JD Spielman has taken a leave of absence from the football team and returned home to Minnesota (he’s the adopted son of Vikings general manger Rick Spielman). Head Husker Scott Frost made the announcement Monday, noting that he remains enrolled in classes, though Husker Online reported Spielman has not been with the team for the past two weeks.
“JD Spielman is dealing with a personal health matter currently, and at this time is not expected to participate in spring practices,” Frost said Monday. “Everyone’s focus right now is on JD’s well-being and providing him with the appropriate support. We anticipate JD returning to the team in time for summer conditioning.”
A contributor from Day One, Spielman ranks third in Nebraska history with 170 receptions and 2,546 receiving yards, while his eight 100-yard receiving games place second and his 15 touchdowns rank eighth.
Spielman led the team in 2019 with 49 grabs for 898 yards and five touchdowns.
“JD (Spielman) has been a phenomenal player around here for a long time,” Frost said in December. “We’re lucky to have him back another season. I’m excited to coach a guy who could be the all-time leading receiver in Nebraska history and have a piece of that as a coach. I’m really impressed with his toughness and what he’s done for his entire career at Nebraska.”
Nebraska’s spring practices begin next Monday, March 9.
It looks like new Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is going to be bringing one of his former assistants from Mississippi State with him. According to a report from Football Scoop this weekend, it is expected Oregon will add Taylor Housewright as an offensive quality control assistant.
Housewright held the same position under Moorhead at Mississippi State. A change to Housewright’s own Twitter profile helped confirm that news, as it is now flooded with Oregon logos and colors and, of course, retweets. Housewright previously held a role as an offensive graduate assistant at Wyoming. He also played quarterback for Ashland University from 2009 through 2011. Housewright spent a few seasons coaching at his alma mater as well before moving on to Wyoming and, later, Mississippi State.
Moorehead was fired as head coach by Mississippi State at the conclusion of his second year in Starkville (Mississippi State hired former Washington State head coach Mike Leach). Roughly three weeks later, Oregon confirmed the addition of Moorhead as the new offensive coordinator for head coach Mario Cristobal. Moorhead is replacing Marcus Arroyo, who accepted the head coaching job at UNLV in December 2019.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has a bit of a mess to deal with this weekend after three of his players were arrested for a variety of reasons. Running back Jacardia Wright, linebacker DeMarrquese Hayes, and linebacker Nick Allen were each arrested this weekend, according to The Wichita Eagle on Sunday morning.
Wright was arrested by campus police for a failure to appear and issued a $500 bond. Hayes was arrested by county police Saturday night for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Allen was also arrested for suspected driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, with the arrest being made by Kansas Highway Patrol. Allen paid a bond of $1,500.
Wright played in three games for the Wildcats in 2019 as a true freshman. He rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 22 rushing attempts.
Allen played in all 13 games for the Wildcats during his freshman season in 2019. He recorded two tackles as a reserve and special teams contributor.
Hayes is the newest member of the Kansas State program among the three arrested players. Hayes signed with Kansas State in December 2019 during the early signing period. He was an early-enrollee to get a chance to work out with the team in the spring and participate in spring football practices.
Kansas State will open spring practices on March 17.
Ongoing concerns about his knees have prompted Texas Tech linebacker Evan Rambo to retire from football. Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells confirmed Rambo has retired from football, according to a report from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Rambo transferred to Texas Tech from Cal in April 2019 as a graduate transfer. He was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, which would have allowed him to play the upcoming 2020 season. However, the spring practices for the Red Raiders will begin this week without Rambo.
Rambo started two games for Texas Tech last season and was expected to be a likely candidate for a starting job this fall, but an injury last season brought his first year with the Red Raiders to a premature end. Rambo missed all but four games in the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Cal due to a torn ACL.
Rambo appeared in six games in 2019 for Texas Tech, in which he recorded 18 tackles (4.5 tackles for a loss and one sack) with one interception. Rambo played a full 12-game season for Cal in 2018 with 16 tackles and four TFL and two sacks.