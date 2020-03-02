Nebraska’s leading receiver takes a leave of absence

In its long climb out of college football purgatory, Nebraska is on a never-ending hunt for talented players. And so the last thing the Huskers need is for one of the talented players already on the roster to leave.

Which, of course, is what just happened.

Wide receiver JD Spielman has taken a leave of absence from the football team and returned home to Minnesota (he’s the adopted son of Vikings general manger Rick Spielman). Head Husker Scott Frost made the announcement Monday, noting that he remains enrolled in classes, though Husker Online reported Spielman has not been with the team for the past two weeks.

“JD Spielman is dealing with a personal health matter currently, and at this time is not expected to participate in spring practices,” Frost said Monday. “Everyone’s focus right now is on JD’s well-being and providing him with the appropriate support. We anticipate JD returning to the team in time for summer conditioning.”

A contributor from Day One, Spielman ranks third in Nebraska history with 170 receptions and 2,546 receiving yards, while his eight 100-yard receiving games place second and his 15 touchdowns rank eighth.

Spielman led the team in 2019 with 49 grabs for 898 yards and five touchdowns.

“JD (Spielman) has been a phenomenal player around here for a long time,” Frost said in December. “We’re lucky to have him back another season. I’m excited to coach a guy who could be the all-time leading receiver in Nebraska history and have a piece of that as a coach. I’m really impressed with his toughness and what he’s done for his entire career at Nebraska.”

Nebraska’s spring practices begin next Monday, March 9.