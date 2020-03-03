It’s been a few weeks since we’ve posted on the updated Heisman odds, so no better time than the present, right? Plus, it’s the offseason. What else is there to do?

In late January, a pair of rising junior quarterbacks, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, were listed by the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook as co-favorites to claim the 2020 Heisman Trophy with 4/1 odds. Shortly after suffering the first loss of his collegiate career, Lawrence was listed at 7/2 while Fields sat at 4/1.

A little over five weeks after becoming co-favorites, Fields and Lawrence remain that way with the same Heisman odds at 4/1. In fact, the next six offseason contenders remain unchanged as well.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler , 12/1

, 12/1 Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger , 14/1

, 14/1 Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman , 14/1

, 14/1 Clemson running back Travis Etienne , 20/1

, 20/1 Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard , 20/1

, 20/1 Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, 20/1

The biggest change in Heisman odds comes in the cluster of players at 25/1. Or were at 25/1, to be precise. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, the favorite to replace Tua Tagovailoa under center for the Crimson Tide, remains at that number. He is, though, the only one of the five that were at 25/1 that didn’t see his odds lengthen.

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan , 30/1

, 30/1 Miami quarterback D’Eriq King , 30/1

, 30/1 Auburn quarterback Bo Nix , 30/1

, 30/1 USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, 40/1

Sam Howell, meanwhile, saw his Heisman odds shorten significantly. The North Carolina quarterback was at 60/1. Now, the rising true sophomore is even with Brennan, King, Nix and Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez at 30/1. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders was also another big upward mover, going from 100/1 to 40/1. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask went from 60/1 to 40/1.