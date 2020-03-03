Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If this whole Nebraska football thing doesn’t work out for Nash Hutmacher, another sport would certainly be an option.

During the Early Signing Period this past December, Hutmacher signed on as a part of the Nebraska football Class of 2020. A three-star recruit, the defensive tackle was the highest-rated player in the state of South Dakota regardless of position. he chose Nebraska football over Oregon and Wisconsin.

It’s wrestling, though, where he really left his sporting mark. In staggering fashion, actually.

Saturday night, Hutmacher won the South Dakota Class A state high school championship in the heavyweight division. That marked Hutmacher’s fourth-straight state championship, just the fourth wrestler in South Dakota high school history who can make that claim. It also capped a perfect high school wrestling career as he will exit with 166 straight wins. His last loss? As an eighth-grader.

His last 73 wins were all by way of pins. That is tied for the second-longest pin streak in the history of the sport at the high school level. The record is 101.

The speed in which he vanquished his foes may have been the most impressive aspect of the close of his career. From the Omaha World-Herald:

On Saturday night, Hutmacher pinned Gus Miller of Brookings in 1:29. He scored pins in 18, 33 and 20 seconds in his three previous state tournament matches. The matches took on a familiar pattern: Hutmacher shooting quickly with a double-leg takedown, flipping over the opponent with brute strength and pinning them as fast as the official could reach the mat to slap it.

Hutmacher currently carries 285 pounds on his 6-5 frame. It’s expected that, by the time the 2020 season opens, he’ll be north of 300 pounds. It’s also expected that the lineman will contribute immediately his true freshman season.