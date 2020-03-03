Getty Images

North Carolina Central DB Trevor VanDyke killed in off-campus shooting

By Zach BarnettMar 3, 2020, 6:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

North Carolina Central freshman defensive back Trevor VanDyke was shot and killed on Monday night, a family member has confirmed to WRAL.

VanDyke was shot shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday night in Durham, N.C., where NCCU is located. North Carolina Central is a HBCU that competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference of FCS.

A native of Clayton, N.C., VanDyke was 20 years old.

“He just got here,” VanDyke’s cousin Robert Moore told the Raleigh News & Observer.

“He didn’t know anybody up here but the football team,” Moore said. “(He was) somebody that’s not in the streets, don’t smoke, don’t do any of that. He was strictly sports.”

“Our community has been shaken by the sudden and tragic death of one of our first-year students,” NCCU said in a statement. “The young Eagle’s untimely passing is difficult for all of us. We would ask that you place Mr. VanDyke’s family, classmates and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” the chancellor of NCCU wrote in a message to students.”

A campus vigil is scheduled for 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday night.

Police do not believe the shooting to be random, and the local ABC affiliate reported officers entered the apartment complex near where VanDyke was shot with their guns drawn early Tuesday morning. “The investigation is active and investigators are following leads,” Durham police stated.

“We lost a great young man last night.,” NCCU head coach Trei Oliver said. “We prayed together. We talked about it’s going to hurt and it’s going to be a tough process to get through it, but we’re going to have to just lean on each other. We’ll get through it, it’s going to be tough, but with prayer and guys leaning on each other we’ll be able to get through it.”

Top FCS LB Jabril Cox enters transfer portal, eyeing FBS destination

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMar 3, 2020, 4:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

One of the most intriguing names to hit the transfer portal has never played a down of FBS football.

North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox signaled his intent to take his talents to FBS, he announced Monday.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 233 pounds, the Kansas City native is one of the most decorated players in FCS, winning the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s newcomer of the year honor in 2017, the defensive player of the year award in 2018, and multiple All-America honors in 2019. Cox recorded 92 tackles in 2019 — including 57 solo, two off the school record — with 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He finished fourth in voting for the 2018 Buck Buchanan Award, the FCS equivalent of the Heisman.

In three seasons at the school, Cox owns 158 career solo stops, which places him fourth in school history with (theoretically) 15 games still ahead of him. With three national titles in hand, Cox has decided there’s nothing left for him to prove at the FCS level and will prove his mettle at the next level before embarking on the next next level in 2021.

Cox is already rumored to inspire interest from LSU and Texas, among others.

One 2020 USF signee has already hit the transfer portal

USF football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 3, 2020, 3:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

As it turns out, one player’s time as a member of the USF football program turned out to be a brief one.  A very, very, very brief one.

In December of last year, Sione Tuitupou was one of seven 2020 recruits signed by USF football during the Early Signing Period. Tuitupou’s signing came days after Jeff Scott had officially replaced the dismissed Charlie Strong, who had recruited the defensive tackle.

Monday, it was reported by 247Sports.com that Tuitupou has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A USF football official wouldn’t rule out Tuitupou ultimately pulling his name from the portal, although nothing is guaranteed on that front.

As of yet, Tuitupou hasn’t addressed his status with the Bulls on his personal Twitter account. Tuitupou had already enrolled in classes at the university prior to his decision to at least consider a move on from USF football. However, as long as he has not attended a class at USF, Tuitupou would be able to take immediate eligibility with him to another FBS school.

A three-star 2020 signee, the 6-4, 290-pound Tuitupou was rated as the No. 22 defensive tackle in the country.

According to 247Sports.com, Tuitupou is the second player to leave the program since Scott took over. The new coach, though, has also added four transfers from Power Five schools.

Nevada, Jay Norvell agree to new five-year contract

Nevada Wolf Pack football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 3, 2020, 3:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

Coming off a second-straight successful season as the head of Nevada Wolf Pack football, Jay Norvell is being rewarded.

Nevada on Tuesday announced that it has reached an agreement with Norvell on a new five-year contract.  The 56-year-old Norvell is now signed through the 2024 season.

Under the terms of the new deal, Norvell will average $625,000 annually in total compensation.  This past season, Norvell was paid $500,000.  According to the USA Today coaching salary database, that figure was 11th out of the Mountain West Conference head coaches listed.  Only Air Force’s Troy Calhoun wasn’t listed in the database.  Calhoun, incidentally, recently received a new deal as well.

Additionally, the school will boost the salary pool for the Wolf Pack’s assistant coaches by $250,000 beginning with the 2020 season.

“Jay has done a great job guiding our program and developing our student-athletes over the past three seasons,” said athletic director Doug Knuth. “Because of his leadership, there are a great many reasons to be excited about the trajectory of our program as the future of Wolf Pack football is bright.”

In three seasons with the MWC school, Norvell has gone 18-20.  The past two seasons, however, the program has won 15 games.  That’s the most wins in back-to-back seasons since they won 20 in 2010-11.

The Wolf Pack has also qualified for back-to-back bowl games.

“I am appreciative of the support of the program shown by University president Marc Johnson and athletics director Doug Knuth,” the Nevada Wolf Pack football head coach said in a statement said. “The commitment of higher compensation for our staff is an important piece of the further growth of our program. My family and I love living in Northern Nevada and I take great pride in being the head football coach at the University of Nevada. I’m excited for the future of our program!”

Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence remain heavy favorites to win 2020 Heisman Trophy

AP Photo
By John TaylorMar 3, 2020, 2:34 PM EST
2 Comments

It’s been a few weeks since we’ve posted on the updated Heisman odds, so no better time than the present, right? Plus, it’s the offseason. What else is there to do?

In late January, a pair of rising junior quarterbacks, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, were listed by the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook as co-favorites to claim the 2020 Heisman Trophy with 4/1 odds. Shortly after suffering the first loss of his collegiate career, Lawrence was listed at 7/2 while Fields sat at 4/1.

A little over five weeks after becoming co-favorites, Fields and Lawrence remain that way with the same Heisman odds at 4/1. In fact, the next six offseason contenders remain unchanged as well.

  • Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, 12/1
  • Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, 14/1
  • Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman, 14/1
  • Clemson running back Travis Etienne, 20/1
  • Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, 20/1
  • Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, 20/1

The biggest change in Heisman odds comes in the cluster of players at 25/1. Or were at 25/1, to be precise. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, the favorite to replace Tua Tagovailoa under center for the Crimson Tide, remains at that number. He is, though, the only one of the five that were at 25/1 that didn’t see his odds lengthen.

  • LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, 30/1
  • Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, 30/1
  • Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, 30/1
  • USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, 40/1

Sam Howell, meanwhile, saw his Heisman odds shorten significantly. The North Carolina quarterback was at 60/1. Now, the rising true sophomore is even with Brennan, King, Nix and Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez at 30/1. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders was also another big upward mover, going from 100/1 to 40/1. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask went from 60/1 to 40/1.