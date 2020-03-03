The favorite to replace J.K. Dobbins as the bellcow in the Ohio State running game has seen his spring come to an abrupt end.

Monday, Ohio State kicked off the first of its 15 spring practice sessions. A day later, OSU has confirmed that Master Teague III will miss the remainder of the spring because of an unspecified injury suffered in that first practice.

While the school won’t disclose the nature of the injury, ElevenWarriors.com is reporting that it’s an Achilles issue. “The severity of the injury, and whether he will be ready for the start of the season in September, is unknown at this time,” the website wrote.

If it’s an Achilles injury, and the tendon ruptured, Teague’s availability to play at all during the 2020 campaign would be in serious jeopardy, as we noted in another case earlier Tuesday.

Teague was a four-star 2018 signee. As a true sophomore this past season, the Tennessee native was second on the Buckeyes with 789 yards rushing. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry and scored four touchdowns as Dobbins’ primary backup.

Ohio State will be looking to replace the All-American Dobbins, who rushed for 2,003 yards and scored 21 touchdowns on the ground. In late December, Dobbins confirmed that he would be leaving OSU early and making himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ohio State had previously confirmed that Marcus Crowley, whose 237 yards a year ago were fourth on the team, will not be available at all this spring because of an unspecified issue. With both Crowley and Teague sidelined, it leaves the Buckeyes with just one healthy scholarship running back in Steele Chambers. Chambers ran for 135 yards and a touchdown in 2019.

“Yeah, we’re one injury away from a little bit of a crisis [at the running back position] right now,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said following that first practice Monday. “But in the end when it comes to September, we’re going to be OK.”

The Buckeyes added one player at the position during the 2020 recruiting cycle in three-star signee Miyan Williams.