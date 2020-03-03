Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A remorseful Tennessee football player has taken the first step toward addressing what he sees as a problem.

Over the weekend, Darel Middleton was arrested on one count each of domestic assault and public intoxication. According to the arresting officers, Middleton was involved in a physical confrontation with another male. At some point, Middelton’s girlfriend attempted to break up the fight. That female was subsequently shoved to the ground, twice, by Middelton, resulting in minor injuries.

Monday, Middelton took to Twitter to issue a statement in which he apologized for the “negative attention [his actions brought] to my family, team, school Vol Nation and myself.” The starting defensive lineman also stated that he’s “seeking Alcohol Counseling now” through the university’s “Center for Health Education and Wellness.”

“I have come to realize that alcohol was an influence on my actions,” Middleton wrote. “Alcohol is not a problem for me in regards of how much, how often, etc. I realize it is a problem if it can cause me to act in a way [that is] not in my best interest.”

Added the lineman, “Again, I am sorry that I brought negative attention on this program and University. … Although my actions may not have shown it, I do value this opportunity to improve my family situation.”

Not looking for sympathy. I’m Looking for those who know me deep down inside to know. That wasn’t me and I owned up to my mistakes. I WANT TO APOLOGIZE TO THE UNIVERSITY AND OUR FOOTBALL PROGRAM AS WE CONTINUE TO RISE. For the embarrassment. #97 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZlgvRF6fFG — D. Middleton9️⃣7️⃣ (@Darel__) March 2, 2020

The Tennessee football program said in a statement that it is “aware of the incident, and we’re gathering more information.”

As of now, Middleton has not been suspended from the Tennessee football team.

Middleton came to the Volunteers from the junior-college ranks last year.

During his first season in Knoxville, Middleton started six of the 13 games in which he played. The 6-7, 311-pound tackle was credited with 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one blocked kick.

Middleton will be entering his final season of eligibility.