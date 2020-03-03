Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Texas Tech football, step up. You’re the next contestant in the “Transfer Portal Roulette” game that’s sweeping the nation. Or something like that.

On the Twitter machine Monday afternoon, Ta’Zhawn Henry announced that, “after numerous prayers and conversations with my family, I feel that it is now in my best interest to enter my name into [the] transfer portal.” Such a move into the NCAA transfer database is the first step in a potential transfer out of the Texas Tech football program.

The running back could also pull his name from the portal and remain a part of the Texas Tech football program.

“To Texas Tech University: I have truly enjoyed my time here at Texas Tech,” the player’s social-media missive began. “I want to thank my teammates and friends that I have made on and off the field for everything they’ve done for me. The memories and friendships will never be forgotten. I want to thank the fans for making every game day experience amazing. Lastly, I would like to thank the university for giving me the opportunity to play football and further my education here.”

Barring an unexpected waiver, Henry will have to sit out the 2020 season. He would then have two seasons of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2021 season.

Henry was a three-star member of the Texas Tech football Class of 2018. The Houston native was the No. 22 all-purpose back in the country in that year’s class.

Henry played in 20 games the past two seasons. He started seven of those contests.

In those appearances, Henry totaled 681 yards and 11 touchdowns on 161 carries. He also caught 44 passes for another 282 yards and one touchdown.

In 2019, Henry also averaged 24.5 yards on 13 kick returns.

Henry is the second noteworthy loss for Texas Tech football already this month. Over the weekend, linebacker Evan Rambo took a medical retirement from the sport.