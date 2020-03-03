UCLA football
UCLA QB Austin Burton sets up shop in transfer portal

By John TaylorMar 3, 2020, 10:50 PM EST
Of late (HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE), UCLA football had reversed the trend of players fleeing the program.  Tuesday, though, there was another roster leak for the Bruins.

First reported by Yahoo! Sports, quarterback Austin Burton has taken the first step in leaving UCLA football by putting his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Subsequent to that, a UCLA football official confirmed that Burton has taken his place inside Ye Olde Portal.

Interestingly, the Bruins opened up spring practice earlier in the day Tuesday.  And, adding to the intrigue, Burton was in attendance.

It’s expected that Burton will graduate this spring.  That would give the quarterback immediate eligibility at another FBS school.  Not only that, but he would have another season of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

A three-star member of the UCLA football Class of 2017, Burton was rated as the No. 62 pro-style quarterback in the country.  The Massachusetts native had originally committed to Boston College before flipping to UCLA.

Burton didn’t play at all his first two seasons at UCLA.  This past season, Burton saw action in six games.  He even made his first career start, a 48-31 loss to Oregon State in early October.

In those appearances last season, Burton completed 44-of-64 passes (68.8 percent) for 365 yards and a touchdown.  He also ran for another 100 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

UCLA football had entered spring practice with six quarterbacks on the roster.  Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started 11 of 12 games in 2019, is the presumptive frontrunner at this point in the offseason.  Washington State transfer Colson Yankoff will also be a part of the under-center equation this season.

Those two players likely played a role in Burton at least considering a move away from the UCLA football program.

Scott Cochran takes pay cut to leave Alabama for Georgia

Alabama football
By John TaylorMar 3, 2020, 8:42 PM EST
One long-time Nick Saban lieutenant really wanted to spread his wings and make his mark outside of the Alabama football machine.

Last week, Georgia confirmed that it had poached Alabama football strength & conditioning coach Scott Cochran to take an on-field coaching role. Specifically, Cochran will serve as the Bulldogs’ special teams coordinator.

As the Alabama football strength coach, Cochran was paid $595,000 in 2019. That number was fifth nationally among all FBS strength coaches. Cochran’s 2020 salary at Georgia? $550,000, the school confirmed Tuesday.

While it’s a slight decrease from what he made with the Alabama football program in 2019, it’s significantly more than the man he’s replacing was paid. Last year, Scott Fountain was paid $330,000 as UGA’s special teams coordinator.

Fountain left in January to join Sam Pittman‘s first Arkansas coaching staff.

Cochran was on Saban’s staff for all six of his national titles, as he served as an assistant strength coach at LSU in 2003. Cochran had been in the same position with Alabama football since Saban took over as head coach in 2007.

His position with the Bulldogs will mark Cochran’s first-ever on-field job at any level of the sport.

“We appreciate Scott’s contribution to our organization over the last 13 years,” the Alabama football head coach said in a statement last week. “We can’t thank him enough for his service and dedication to our program, and his commitment to our players. He is taking his career in a new direction, and we wish Scott, Cissy and the kids the best. As we do with every position that opens here, we will go out and hire the best person to lead our strength and conditioning program and help our players maximize the resources available in our new sports science facility.”

Coincidentally, Alabama Tuesday also confirmed Cochran’s replacement will be Indiana’s David Ballou.

North Carolina Central DB Trevor VanDyke killed in off-campus shooting

By Zach BarnettMar 3, 2020, 6:04 PM EST
North Carolina Central freshman defensive back Trevor VanDyke was shot and killed on Monday night, a family member has confirmed to WRAL.

VanDyke was shot shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday night in Durham, N.C., where NCCU is located. North Carolina Central is a HBCU that competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference of FCS.

A native of Clayton, N.C., VanDyke was 20 years old.

“He just got here,” VanDyke’s cousin Robert Moore told the Raleigh News & Observer.

“He didn’t know anybody up here but the football team,” Moore said. “(He was) somebody that’s not in the streets, don’t smoke, don’t do any of that. He was strictly sports.”

“Our community has been shaken by the sudden and tragic death of one of our first-year students,” NCCU said in a statement. “The young Eagle’s untimely passing is difficult for all of us. We would ask that you place Mr. VanDyke’s family, classmates and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” the chancellor of NCCU wrote in a message to students.”

A campus vigil is scheduled for 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday night.

Police do not believe the shooting to be random, and the local ABC affiliate reported officers entered the apartment complex near where VanDyke was shot with their guns drawn early Tuesday morning. “The investigation is active and investigators are following leads,” Durham police stated.

“We lost a great young man last night.,” NCCU head coach Trei Oliver said. “We prayed together. We talked about it’s going to hurt and it’s going to be a tough process to get through it, but we’re going to have to just lean on each other. We’ll get through it, it’s going to be tough, but with prayer and guys leaning on each other we’ll be able to get through it.”

Top FCS LB Jabril Cox enters transfer portal, eyeing FBS destination

By Zach BarnettMar 3, 2020, 4:32 PM EST
One of the most intriguing names to hit the transfer portal has never played a down of FBS football.

North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox signaled his intent to take his talents to FBS, he announced Monday.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 233 pounds, the Kansas City native is one of the most decorated players in FCS, winning the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s newcomer of the year honor in 2017, the defensive player of the year award in 2018, and multiple All-America honors in 2019. Cox recorded 92 tackles in 2019 — including 57 solo, two off the school record — with 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He finished fourth in voting for the 2018 Buck Buchanan Award, the FCS equivalent of the Heisman.

In three seasons at the school, Cox owns 158 career solo stops, which places him fourth in school history with (theoretically) 15 games still ahead of him. With three national titles in hand, Cox has decided there’s nothing left for him to prove at the FCS level and will prove his mettle at the next level before embarking on the next next level in 2021.

Cox is already rumored to inspire interest from LSU and Texas, among others.

One 2020 USF signee has already hit the transfer portal

USF football
By John TaylorMar 3, 2020, 3:59 PM EST
As it turns out, one player’s time as a member of the USF football program turned out to be a brief one.  A very, very, very brief one.

In December of last year, Sione Tuitupou was one of seven 2020 recruits signed by USF football during the Early Signing Period. Tuitupou’s signing came days after Jeff Scott had officially replaced the dismissed Charlie Strong, who had recruited the defensive tackle.

Monday, it was reported by 247Sports.com that Tuitupou has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A USF football official wouldn’t rule out Tuitupou ultimately pulling his name from the portal, although nothing is guaranteed on that front.

As of yet, Tuitupou hasn’t addressed his status with the Bulls on his personal Twitter account. Tuitupou had already enrolled in classes at the university prior to his decision to at least consider a move on from USF football. However, as long as he has not attended a class at USF, Tuitupou would be able to take immediate eligibility with him to another FBS school.

A three-star 2020 signee, the 6-4, 290-pound Tuitupou was rated as the No. 22 defensive tackle in the country.

According to 247Sports.com, Tuitupou is the second player to leave the program since Scott took over. The new coach, though, has also added four transfers from Power Five schools.