USC football
Getty Images

USC transfer QB Jack Sears visiting Northwestern

By John TaylorMar 3, 2020, 10:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

One former USC football player’s odyssey to find a new home will take another step.

After finding himself fourth on the USC football quarterbacking depth chart, Jack Sears announced on his personal Twitter account in late August that he had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database.  A little over three months later, and after a flirtation with Oregon State, Sears landed at San Diego State.  In fact, he signed a grant-in-aid with the Mountain West Conference school.

In late January, and a couple of weeks after a head-coaching change at SDSU, however, Sears backed off that commitment.

Monday was the next step in the process as 247Sports.com reported that Sears is on the Northwestern campus for a visit.  Sears will also remain in the area to take in the Wildcats’ spring practice session Tuesday as well.

Prior to committing to San Diego State, Sears had taken a visit to Oregon State in early November.  At this point, it’s unclear if the Beavers remain in play for the quarterback.

As a graduate transfer, Sears will be eligible to play for any FBS school in 2020.  He would also have another season of eligibility he could use in 2021 as well.

Sears was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Sears completed 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown the following season.

Obviously, Sears didn’t attempt a pass this past season.

Whether its Sears or someone else, Northwestern could certainly use an influx of under-center talent.

This past season, Northwestern’s 84.5 passer rating as a team was by far the worst of any FBS team.  Next worst?  Old Dominion’s 99.6.  A 4.5 yards per attempt average was at the very bottom as well.  Their six touchdown passes were second-worst to Old Dominion’s five.

The Wildcats will, though, be getting TJ Green back for 2020.  Starting the 2019 season opener, the son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green suffered an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.  In January, he was granted a sixth season of eligibility that he can use in 2020.

Chris Klieman ‘extremely disappointed’ after five Kansas State players arrested in span of three days

K-State
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 3, 2020, 12:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

Not surprisingly, the K-State football boss is none too pleased with some of his players.

As we noted over the weekend, three Kansas State football players — running back Jacardia Wright and linebackers Nick Allen and DeMarrquese Hayes — were arrested in separate incidents.  Both Allen and Hayes were arrested on one charge each of suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.  Wright, meanwhile, was arrested for failure to appear in connection to an earlier incident.

On top of that, two more K-State players were arrested Monday night.  Linebacker Daniel Green was charged with possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.  That same night, defensive back Wayne Jones (pictured) was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Chris Kleiman expressed extreme disappointment over the off-field developments.

“I am extremely disappointed in the poor choices made recently by some of our student-athletes,” the K-State head football coach stated. “We have high expectations within our program, and when those expectations are not met, there are consequences. The high standards and expectations within our football program will not change, and the character and integrity of the players on our team will not be compromised.”

According to the K-State release, “Klieman will handle all disciplinary action internally and have no further comment on the matter at this time.”

The most noteworthy name in the spate of arrests is Jones.  This past season, the sophomore started all 13 games for K-State.  He was fourth on the team in tackles with 57.

Last year, Green, also a sophomore, played in every game for the Wildcats.

Wright played in three games for the Wildcats in 2019 as a true freshman. He rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 22 rushing attempts.

Allen played in all 13 games for the Wildcats during his freshman season in 2019. He recorded two tackles as a reserve and special-teams contributor.

Last December, Hayes signed on as a member of the K-State Class of 2020.

Alabama confirms hiring of Indiana’s David Ballou as new Tide strength coach

Alabama football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 3, 2020, 11:28 AM EST
Leave a comment

Alabama football has officially replaced Nick Saban’s longest-tenured lieutenant.

Last week, Georgia confirmed that it had poached Alabama football strength & conditioning coach Scott Cochran to take an on-field coaching role.  Specifically, Cochran will serve as the Bulldogs’ special teams coordinator.

Saturday, it was reported that Alabama had offered Indiana strength & conditioning coach David Ballou the same job with the Crimson Tide.  Tuesday morning, The Crimson Tide confirmed that Ballou has been hired as Cochran’s replacement.  Cochran’s official title is that of Director of Sports Performance.

Additionally, Dr. Matt Rhea, Indiana’s Athletic Performance Coach, is following Ballou to Tuscaloosa.  Rhea’s title with the Tide will be the Director of Performance Science.

“Just as with any other area, we feel that it is imperative that we adopt and integrate advancements in the field of strength and conditioning that will provide elite training, while better protecting our players from injuries and helping them develop and perform at a higher level,” the Alabama football head coach said in a statement. “Our program has been working toward these types of advancements with the development and construction of our own sports science center, and with the addition of David and Matt, we believe our student-athletes will be better equipped to reach their goals for many years to come.”

Ballou has spent the past two seasons at Indiana.  He also went to high school in the state and played his college football for the Hoosiers.  After spending the first 14 seasons of his coaching career at his high school alma mater, Ballou took a job at Notre Dame in 2017.  He spent one year with the Fighting Irish before returning to IU.

At Alabama, Ballou will certainly have sizable shoes to fill.

Cochran was on Saban’s staff for all six of his national titles, as he served as an assistant strength coach at LSU in 2003. Cochran has been in the same position with Alabama football since Saban took over as head coach in 2007.

Cochran is widely considered one of the top strength coaches in the sport. Not surprisingly, his pay reflects that. This past season, only four strength coaches earned more than Cochran’s $595,000.

Ballou, incidentally, was 15th at $400,000. That number placed him fifth in the Big Ten as well.  The salary he’ll receive from Alabama football is not yet known.

“Player development is my passion,” Ballou said in his statement. “We can’t wait to get to Tuscaloosa and begin working with some of the best athletes and football players in the nation. We will attack all avenues of performance to make sure we are optimizing the physical abilities of every player on the roster.”

Tennessee player charged in alleged domestic assault apologizes, will seek alcohol counseling

Tennessee football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 3, 2020, 8:58 AM EST
2 Comments

A remorseful Tennessee football player has taken the first step toward addressing what he sees as a problem.

Over the weekend, Darel Middleton was arrested on one count each of domestic assault and public intoxication.  According to the arresting officers, Middleton was involved in a physical confrontation with another male.  At some point, Middelton’s girlfriend attempted to break up the fight.  That female was subsequently shoved to the ground, twice, by Middelton, resulting in minor injuries.

Monday, Middelton took to Twitter to issue a statement in which he apologized for the “negative attention [his actions brought] to my family, team, school Vol Nation and myself.” The starting defensive lineman also stated that he’s “seeking Alcohol Counseling now” through the university’s “Center for Health Education and Wellness.”

“I have come to realize that alcohol was an influence on my actions,” Middleton wrote. “Alcohol is not a problem for me in regards of how much, how often, etc. I realize it is a problem if it can cause me to act in a way [that is] not in my best interest.”

Added the lineman, “Again, I am sorry that I brought negative attention on this program and University. … Although my actions may not have shown it, I do value this opportunity to improve my family situation.”

The Tennessee football program said in a statement that it is “aware of the incident, and we’re gathering more information.”

As of now, Middleton has not been suspended from the Tennessee football team.

Middleton came to the Volunteers from the junior-college ranks last year.

During his first season in Knoxville, Middleton started six of the 13 games in which he played.  The 6-7, 311-pound tackle was credited with 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one blocked kick.

Middleton will be entering his final season of eligibility.

Ta’Zhawn Henry tweets intents to transfer from Texas Tech

Texas Tech football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 3, 2020, 7:41 AM EST
Leave a comment

Texas Tech football, step up.  You’re the next contestant in the “Transfer Portal Roulette” game that’s sweeping the nation.  Or something like that.

On the Twitter machine Monday afternoon, Ta’Zhawn Henry announced that, “after numerous prayers and conversations with my family, I feel that it is now in my best interest to enter my name into [the] transfer portal.” Such a move into the NCAA transfer database is the first step in a potential transfer out of the Texas Tech football program.

The running back could also pull his name from the portal and remain a part of the Texas Tech football program.

“To Texas Tech University: I have truly enjoyed my time here at Texas Tech,” the player’s social-media missive began. “I want to thank my teammates and friends that I have made on and off the field for everything they’ve done for me. The memories and friendships will never be forgotten. I want to thank the fans for making every game day experience amazing. Lastly, I would like to thank the university for giving me the opportunity to play football and further my education here.”

Barring an unexpected waiver, Henry will have to sit out the 2020 season.  He would then have two seasons of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2021 season.

Henry was a three-star member of the Texas Tech football Class of 2018.  The Houston native was the No. 22 all-purpose back in the country in that year’s class.

Henry played in 20 games the past two seasons.  He started seven of those contests.

In those appearances, Henry totaled 681 yards and 11 touchdowns on 161 carries.  He also caught 44 passes for another 282 yards and one touchdown.

In 2019, Henry also averaged 24.5 yards on 13 kick returns.

Henry is the second noteworthy loss for Texas Tech football already this month.  Over the weekend, linebacker Evan Rambo took a medical retirement from the sport.