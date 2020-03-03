Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One former USC football player’s odyssey to find a new home will take another step.

After finding himself fourth on the USC football quarterbacking depth chart, Jack Sears announced on his personal Twitter account in late August that he had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. A little over three months later, and after a flirtation with Oregon State, Sears landed at San Diego State. In fact, he signed a grant-in-aid with the Mountain West Conference school.

In late January, and a couple of weeks after a head-coaching change at SDSU, however, Sears backed off that commitment.

Monday was the next step in the process as 247Sports.com reported that Sears is on the Northwestern campus for a visit. Sears will also remain in the area to take in the Wildcats’ spring practice session Tuesday as well.

Prior to committing to San Diego State, Sears had taken a visit to Oregon State in early November. At this point, it’s unclear if the Beavers remain in play for the quarterback.

As a graduate transfer, Sears will be eligible to play for any FBS school in 2020. He would also have another season of eligibility he could use in 2021 as well.

Sears was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, Sears completed 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown the following season.

Obviously, Sears didn’t attempt a pass this past season.

Whether its Sears or someone else, Northwestern could certainly use an influx of under-center talent.

This past season, Northwestern’s 84.5 passer rating as a team was by far the worst of any FBS team. Next worst? Old Dominion’s 99.6. A 4.5 yards per attempt average was at the very bottom as well. Their six touchdown passes were second-worst to Old Dominion’s five.

The Wildcats will, though, be getting TJ Green back for 2020. Starting the 2019 season opener, the son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green suffered an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. In January, he was granted a sixth season of eligibility that he can use in 2020.