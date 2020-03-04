Thanks to an off-field incident, the BYU football linebacking corps will be a little lighter than expected for the foreseeable future. If not longer.

In the middle of last month, BYU football player Chaz Ah You was arrested on multiple charges. Those charges included driving under the influence, reckless driving, unsafe lane travel, speeding and drinking in or about a vehicle.

Monday, BYU football kicked off the first of its 15 spring practice sessions, which will include the annual spring game. In meeting with the media following the first practice, head coach Kalani Sitake revealed that Ah You will not practice at all this spring.

“Love Chaz. Obviously he’s part of the team and he’s here but he’s not going to be participating in spring and pretty much he’s gotta go through a process you know and that’s probably the most I can say right now at this point,” the BYU football coach said. “I think it would be inappropriate for me to say anything more than that. But that we love him and we will support him as much as we can

Ah You’s status moving forward has yet to be determined. There is, though, a template for it. And, for the linebacker, it’s not exactly reassuring when it comes to taking the field in 2020.

In early June of last year, BYU football player Neil Pau'u was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and interference with a traffic control device. In August, Sitake confirmed that, while Pau’u would remain a part of the team, the wide receiver would not play at all for BYU during the 2019 season.

A four-star 2017 recruit, Ah You was rated as the No. 2 player regardless of position in the state of Utah. He was also the highest-rated signee in the Cougars’ class that year.

As a true freshman, Ah You played in seven games. He went on an LDS mission following that season, a mission that ended prematurely because of what were described as unspecified medical reasons.

In 2019, Ah You appeared in 11 games. His 5½ tackles for loss were tops on the Cougars. His three pass breakups were tied for fourth on the team as well.