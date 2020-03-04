When it kicks off the 2020 season, Northern Iowa will have a decidedly Kansas Jayhawks football flavor to it.
Over the weekend, Dom Williams, who earlier this month took the first step in transferring from KU by entering the NCAA transfer portal, announced that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at Northern Iowa. Two days later, one of Williams’ former Kansas Jayhawks football teammates, Quan Hampton, announced on Twitter that he too will play for Northern Iowa in 2020.
Earlier this month, Hampton was of two wide receivers who decided to transfer out of Les Miles‘ KU program.
Because UNI plays at the FCS level, the wide receiver will be eligible to play for the Panthers in 2020. It’s believed that Williams will play this coming season for the Panthers, then look to jump back up to the FBS level. It’s unclear if Hampton will do the same.
Regardless, Hampton has two years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2020 season.
A lot to prove.. since they left me room #COMMITTED ‼️ pic.twitter.com/GRYRqyzRcc
— Quan Hampton (@QuanHampton4) March 3, 2020
Hampton was a three-star signee as part of the Kansas Jayhawks football Class of 2017. His best season came as a true freshman. That year, Hampton totaled 145 yards on 21 receptions. The Texas native finished his time in Lawrence with 28 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown.
Because he only played in four games, Hampton was able to take a redshirt for the 2018 season.