LSU football has taken a hit to its offensive line. The Tigers, though, hope it’s only temporary.

This Saturday, the reigning national champions will take the field for the first of their 15 spring practice sessions, which will culminate in the annual spring game April 18. When LSU football takes said practice field, however, they’ll do so without Dare Rosenthal.

The presumptive front-runner to take over as the Tigers’ starting left tackle, Rosenthal will not participate at all this spring. In fact, the lineman is not even with the team as he deals with personal issues.

Ed Orgeron, though, stated that Rosenthal is expected to be back with the team at some point before the start of the 2020 campaign.

“Dare Rosenthal has left school for personal reasons, but we expect him to be back for the summer and ready to go,” the LSU football head coach said in quotes distributed by the school. “Dare Rosenthal, who I thought was having an excellent practice, is going to be an excellent tackle and play in the NFL.”

Rosenthal was a four-star 2018 signee. He was the No. 11 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Rosenthal played in five games this past season. He started three of those games.

Saahdiq Charles started the other 12 games for LSU football. With Charles off to the NFL, Rosenthal has been considered the favorite to take over protecting the Tigers quarterback’s blindside in 2020. With Rosenthal away from the team, Cameron Wire and Thomas Perry will get the opportunity to impress the coaching staff over the next month and a half or so.

Coming off a national championship, it will be a season of change for Orgeron’s LSU football squad.

Assistant Joe Brady, widely credited with turning LSU’s 18th-century offense into a modern-day, record-setting powerhouse, left to become the offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, considered one of the best in the sport, is now the head coach at Baylor. On top of that coaching upheaval, LSU also lost nine players to early entry into the 2020 NFL Draft. And Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow is out of eligibility as well.