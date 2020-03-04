Miami football
Report: Michael Irvin II transferring from Miami

By John TaylorMar 4, 2020, 12:48 PM EST
The son of one of the greatest players to ever wear a Miami football uniform is shedding his.  Reportedly.

The U has already completed two of its 15 spring practice sessions.  Michael Irvin II has been conspicuously absent from both, leading to whispers that the tight end could be making a move away from the Miami football program.

Wednesday, it’s now being reported that the son of former Hurricanes receiving great Michael Irvin has indeed decided to transfer.  There has been no official comment from either the tight end or the program.

If Irvin enters the NCAA transfer database, other schools would be permitted to contact the prospective transfer with receiving permission from Miami football.  Irvin could also opt to pull his name from the portal and remain with the Hurricanes.

Conversely, the university could pull the player’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.

After committing to Miami football in July of 2015, the younger Irvin signed with the Hurricanes as a three-star member of their 2016 recruiting class.  During his time with The U, Irvin played in 31 games.  He started six of those contests, including three last year.

A knee injury cost him the entire 2018 season, leading him to take a redshirt for that year.

It appears Irvin will finish his career at Miami football with 11 catches for 111 yards.  Two of those receptions and 33 of the yards came during the 2019 campaign.

Irvin would be leaving the Hurricanes as a graduate transfer.  That would allow him to play at another FBS school immediately in 2020.

Former USC WR Keyshawn Young, now at Marshall, cannonballs back into the transfer portal

USC Marshall
By John TaylorMar 4, 2020, 2:22 PM EST
One former USC football player now at Marshall is hoping that his third collegiate home will be the charm.

In late June of last year, Keyshawn “Pie” Young announced on Twitter that he will be transferring from the USC football program. In August, the wide receiver moved on from the Trojans to the Thundering Herd.

Seven months later, Young appears to be on the move yet again as 247Sports.com is reporting that the receiver has entered his name back into the NCAA transfer portal. Thus far the former USC and soon-to-be-former Marshall football player has not yet addressed his status moving forward.

Young was a three-star member of the Trojans’ 2016 recruiting class.  He chose USC over other finalists that included Florida State, Michigan and Alabama.

The 5-11, 170-pound Florida native played in nine games, all at cornerback, during his true freshman season before moving to wide receiver prior to his sophomore campaign. He didn’t catch a pass in either of his last two seasons as a member of the USC football team.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Young was forced to sit out the 2019 season. The receiver will have one season of eligibility that he could use at another FBS school in 2020.

Another Kansas transfer is moving on to Northern Iowa

Kansas Jayhawks football
By John TaylorMar 4, 2020, 11:33 AM EST
When it kicks off the 2020 season, Northern Iowa will have a decidedly Kansas Jayhawks football flavor to it.

Over the weekend, Dom Williams, who earlier this month took the first step in transferring from KU by entering the NCAA transfer portal, announced that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at Northern Iowa. Two days later, one of Williams’ former Kansas Jayhawks football teammates, Quan Hampton, announced on Twitter that he too will play for Northern Iowa in 2020.

Earlier this month, Hampton was of two wide receivers who decided to transfer out of Les Miles‘ KU program.

Because UNI plays at the FCS level, the wide receiver will be eligible to play for the Panthers in 2020. It’s believed that Williams will play this coming season for the Panthers, then look to jump back up to the FBS level. It’s unclear if Hampton will do the same.

Regardless, Hampton has two years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2020 season.

Hampton was a three-star signee as part of the Kansas Jayhawks football Class of 2017. His best season came as a true freshman. That year, Hampton totaled 145 yards on 21 receptions. The Texas native finished his time in Lawrence with 28 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown.

Because he only played in four games, Hampton was able to take a redshirt for the 2018 season.

BYU LB arrested for DUI won’t practice at all this spring

BYU football
By John TaylorMar 4, 2020, 9:19 AM EST
Thanks to an off-field incident, the BYU football linebacking corps will be a little lighter than expected for the foreseeable future. If not longer.

In the middle of last month, BYU football player Chaz Ah You was arrested on multiple charges. Those charges included driving under the influence, reckless driving, unsafe lane travel, speeding and drinking in or about a vehicle.

Monday, BYU football kicked off the first of its 15 spring practice sessions, which will include the annual spring game. In meeting with the media following the first practice, head coach Kalani Sitake revealed that Ah You will not practice at all this spring.

“Love Chaz. Obviously he’s part of the team and he’s here but he’s not going to be participating in spring and pretty much he’s gotta go through a process you know and that’s probably the most I can say right now at this point,” the BYU football coach said. “I think it would be inappropriate for me to say anything more than that. But that we love him and we will support him as much as we can

Ah You’s status moving forward has yet to be determined. There is, though, a template for it. And, for the linebacker, it’s not exactly reassuring when it comes to taking the field in 2020.

In early June of last year, BYU football player Neil Pau'u was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and interference with a traffic control device. In August, Sitake confirmed that, while Pau’u would remain a part of the team, the wide receiver would not play at all for BYU during the 2019 season.

A four-star 2017 recruit, Ah You was rated as the No. 2 player regardless of position in the state of Utah. He was also the highest-rated signee in the Cougars’ class that year.

As a true freshman, Ah You played in seven games. He went on an LDS mission following that season, a mission that ended prematurely because of what were described as unspecified medical reasons.

In 2019, Ah You appeared in 11 games. His 5½ tackles for loss were tops on the Cougars. His three pass breakups were tied for fourth on the team as well.

Oft-injured Pitt WR Tre Tipton granted sixth season of eligibility

Pitt football
By John TaylorMar 4, 2020, 7:07 AM EST
When it comes to injury luck, one Pitt football player has experienced just about as bad of luck as you could possibly have. Fortunately, though, there’s a bit of a silver lining as he moves forward in his collegiate playing career.

As a true freshman in 2015, Tre Tipton played in the first four games before suffering a season-ending injury. In 2016, an early-November injury knocked the wide receiver out for the remainder of the year. A non-football injury sustained in the summer knocked him out for the entire 2017 season. After playing in every game in 2018, the Pitt football player sustained a season-ending injury in the third game last year and didn’t play again.

That’s right. Five years, four season-ending injuries. Unbelievable.

That silver lining we alluded to above, however, made an appearance earlier this week as it was confirmed that Tipton has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. That waiver will allow the receiver to play in 2020 for Pitt football.

According to PittsburghSportsNow, “Tipton will receive one of the scholarships that became available following the announcement that Jerry Drake and Albert Tucker were placed on medical exemption, leaving the Panthers with one open scholarship.”

In navigating his myriad injury issues, Tipton has played in a total of 30 games across four seasons. In that action, Tipton totaled 265 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions. His best season was back in 2016 as he posted a statline of 12-142-1.

That 2016 season, Tipton also ran the ball 11 times for another 61 yards.

Tipton was a three-star 2015 signee. He was the No. 31 player regardless of position in the state of Pennsylvania.